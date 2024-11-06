Aadi Bioscience Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2024 and Provides Corporate Update

FYARRO® sales of $7.2 million for Q3 2024, reflecting 21% year over year sales growth

Aadi continues to focus on FYARRO commercial business and comprehensive strategic review to maximize shareholder value

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, and provided recent corporate progress.

“The third quarter saw strong sales growth for FYARRO, backed by continued account momentum, increased demand and a nearly 90 percent reorder rate – all reinforcing the clinical value of FYARRO for patients with advanced malignant PEComa,” said Dave Lennon, President and CEO of Aadi Bioscience. “Our comprehensive review of strategic options to maximize value for shareholders is ongoing, and we will provide further updates when available.”

Recent Operational Highlights

FYARRO net product sales were $7.2 million in the third quarter , an increase of 17 percent from Q2 2024 and 21 percent compared to the prior-year period. This increase is primarily driven by continued momentum from top accounts and strong demand.

, an increase of 17 percent from Q2 2024 and 21 percent compared to the prior-year period. This increase is primarily driven by continued momentum from top accounts and strong demand. Aadi completing wind-down of the PRECISION1 trial of nab -sirolimus in patients with solid tumors harboring TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations. All patients who were still receiving benefit at the time the study was halted were transitioned to an expanded access protocol, and a report out of the PRECISION1 trial is expected to be provided in 2025.

All patients who were still receiving benefit at the time the study was halted were transitioned to an expanded access protocol, and a report out of the PRECISION1 trial is expected to be provided in 2025. The Phase 2 trials of nab -sirolimus for advanced or recurrent endometrioid-type endometrial cancer (EEC) and neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) enrolled 24 and 12 patients, respectively. Both studies enrolled sufficient patients to assess initial efficacy signals later this year.

Both studies enrolled sufficient patients to assess initial efficacy signals later this year. Aadi remains actively engaged in a comprehensive strategic review to maximize shareholder value. Aadi has not provided a specific timeline to complete this process and will provide further updates when appropriate.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of September 30, 2024 , were $62.6 million as compared to $108.8 million as of December 31, 2023 , which is expected to fund operations into at least 2H 2026 based on current plans.

, were as compared to as of , which is expected to fund operations into at least 2H 2026 based on current plans. Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 , was $7.2 million , resulting from sales of FYARRO.

, was , resulting from sales of FYARRO. Operating expenses for the third quarter September 30, 2024 , were $20.6 million as compared to $23.8 million in the prior year quarter and included $2.6 million of restructuring expenses.

, were as compared to in the prior year quarter and included of restructuring expenses. Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2024 , was $12.5 million as compared to $16.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 .

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi is a precision oncology company focused on the commercialization of FYARRO® for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa). More information on the Company is available on the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the business of Aadi Bioscience that are not a description of historical facts within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations and may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company’s cash runway extending into at least the second half of 2026; the Company’s ongoing strategic review; the anticipated timing of data releases and reports of the Company’s clinical trials; and the sufficiency of the Company’s existing capital resources and the expected timeframe to fund the Company’s future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks associated with the ability to successfully commercialize FYARRO; risks related to successfully identifying strategic options and implementing such options as part of the Company’s ongoing strategic review; and risks related to the Company’s estimates regarding future expenses, capital requirements and need for additional financing.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, including under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and in Aadi’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and elsewhere in Aadi’s reports and other documents that Aadi has filed, or will file, with the SEC from time to time and available at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are current only as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable law, Aadi undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

AADI BIOSCIENCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,537 $ 62,888 Short-term investments 32,082 45,957 Accounts receivable, net 6,540 5,488 Inventory 5,468 6,427 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,688 3,826 Total current assets 77,315 124,586 Property and equipment, net 5,982 4,802 Operating lease right-of-use assets 886 1,169 Other assets 1,515 1,866 Total assets $ 85,698 $ 132,423 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,374 $ 5,898 Accrued liabilities 14,117 14,306 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 322 434 Due to licensor payable - 5,757 Total current liabilities 15,813 26,395 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 624 833 Other liabilities 393 - Total liabilities 16,830 27,228 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 383,208 374,129 Accumulated other comprehensive income 39 27 Accumulated deficit (314,381) (268,963) Total stockholders’ equity 68,868 105,195 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 85,698 $ 132,423

AADI BIOSCIENCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share data and earnings per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Product sales, net $ 7,212 $ 5,959 $ 18,744 $ 18,028 Total Revenue 7,212 5,959 18,744 18,028 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 7,186 11,221 25,698 34,204 Research and development 9,997 11,890 36,683 36,161 Restructuring charges 2,638 - 2,638 - Cost of goods sold 804 697 2,234 1,882 Total operating expenses 20,625 23,808 67,253 72,247 Loss from operations (13,413) (17,849) (48,509) (54,219) Other income (expense) Foreign exchange loss (1) - (4) (3) Interest income 906 1,605 3,249 4,900 Interest expense (38) (58) (154) (174) Total other income (expense), net 867 1,547 3,091 4,723 Net loss $ (12,546) $ (16,302) $ (45,418) $ (49,496) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.46) $ (0.60) $ (1.68) $ (1.84) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 27,041,327 26,946,683 27,010,791 26,901,810

