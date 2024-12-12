A retrospective nationwide study of 1.2 million adults in South Korea, titled “ Income-Related Disparities in Mortality Among Young Adults With Type 2 Diabetes

The study also found a twofold increase in all-cause mortality risk among those with type 2 diabetes and low income, calling for socioeconomic support to reduce health disparities, particularly for young adults

In the United States, BRENZAVVY ® (bexagliflozin) is available as a treatment for adults with type 2 diabetes at around $50 per month, with no insurance requirement for patients and no prior authorization burden for healthcare providers

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new study published in JAMA Network Open titled “Income-Related Disparities in Mortality Among Young Adults With Type 2 Diabetes” underscores the need for addressing disparities in care and improving access to important therapies for type 2 diabetes. This study further underscores recent data compiled by the American Diabetes Association which states that diabetes is the most expensive chronic condition in the United States, and millions of Americans struggle to afford effective treatment of their type 2 diabetes and associated complications. Seeking to address this critical health issue, BRENZAVVY® (bexagliflozin) is a safe, effective and affordable option for adults with type 2 diabetes.





In the United States, BRENZAVVY is sold at around $50 per month through a network of online and independent pharmacies. BRENZAVVY’s low price point makes sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor therapy a more affordable option for uninsured, underinsured, and Medicare patients. This increased affordability can help ensure that patients can initiate and maintain a safe and effective therapy, improving their ability to manage their type 2 diabetes. Adults with type 2 diabetes can easily determine if BRENZAVVY is right for them by visiting www.brenzavvydirect.com and speaking to a doctor quickly and affordably. For healthcare providers, BRENZAVVY can easily be prescribed without insurance plan headaches, such as prior authorizations or step therapy hurdles, that the SGLT2 inhibitor class traditionally faces.

“The findings of this study reinforce that many adults living with type 2 diabetes simply cannot afford to start and stay on their therapy,” said the TheracosBio CEO, Brian Connelly. “With BRENZAVVY, TheracosBio is fulfilling our mission to address financial barriers to care. By unlocking wider access to an important class of therapy, more and more people with type 2 diabetes have better access to a safe, affordable and effective treatment option,” Mr. Connelly added.

BRENZAVVY is available as 20 mg oral tablets to be taken once daily, in the morning, with or without food. Phase 3 clinical studies have shown BRENZAVVY significantly reduces hemoglobin A1c and fasting blood sugar after 24 weeks, either as a monotherapy, in combination with metformin, or as an add-on to standard-of-care treatment consisting of a variety of regimens, including metformin, sulfonylureas, insulin, DPP4 inhibitors or combinations of these agents. Although BRENZAVVY is not approved for weight loss or blood pressure reduction, modest decreases in both weight and blood pressure have been observed in the clinical program.

To learn more about BRENZAVVY , please visit https://www.brenzavvy.com.

To learn more about TheracosBio, please visit https://theracosbio.com.

BRENZAVVY Important Safety Information

BRENZAVVY® (bexagliflozin) is a prescription medicine used along with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes.

BRENZAVVY is not recommended to decrease blood sugar in people with type 1 diabetes.

Do not take BRENZAVVY if you are allergic to bexagliflozin or any of the ingredients in BRENZAVVY.

BRENZAVVY can cause serious side effects including diabetic ketoacidosis that may be fatal.

Signs and symptoms of ketoacidosis include nausea, vomiting, stomach pains, tiredness, trouble breathing, and ketones in urine or blood. Ketoacidosis can happen even if your blood sugar is less than 250 mg/dL.

BRENZAVVY may increase the risk of lower limb amputations.

Call your doctor if you notice signs or symptoms. Amputations mainly involve removal of the toe or part of the foot, however, amputations involving the leg, below and above the knee, have also occurred. Some people had more than one amputation.

BRENZAVVY may cause dehydration, urinary tract or genital yeast infections, and low blood sugar.

Symptoms of dehydration include feeling dizzy, faint, lightheaded, or weak upon standing.

Yeast infections can occur in women and men.

Signs of low blood sugar may include headache, confusion, drowsiness, dizziness, sweating, irritability, hunger, shaking, fast heartbeat, or weakness.

A rare life-threatening bacterial infection in the skin of the perineum could occur. Stop taking BRENZAVVY and call your doctor right away if you have symptoms of this infection

The perineum is the area between the anus and genitals. Symptoms of this infection include fever, weakness and pain tenderness, redness, or swelling of the genital area.

The most common side effects of BRENZAVVY are vaginal yeast infections, urinary tract infections, and changes in urination, including an urgent need to urinate more often, in large amounts, and at night.

For additional important safety information about BRENZAVVY, visit www.brenzavvy.com.

About TheracosBio

TheracosBio was founded in 2000 and develops affordably priced novel therapeutics for diseases with significant societal impact. The mission of TheracosBio is to expand access to new medications for patients with common diseases.

