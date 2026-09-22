A*STAR and Mirai Bio to Jointly Advance Research on Nucleic Acid Delivery to the Lung

Collaboration combines complementary capabilities to explore new approaches for reaching cells in the lung and broaden the potential of nucleic acid medicines

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#LNP--Mirai Bio, the innovation delivery partner for companies developing next-generation nucleic acid medicines, and the A*STAR Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (A*STAR IMCB) today announced a research collaboration to advance the delivery of nucleic acid medicines to cells in the lung.

The collaboration will bring together Mirai's integrated delivery engine, which combines proprietary in vivo data, machine learning, modular lipid nanoparticle design, and development capabilities, with A*STAR IMCB's research expertise in ligand discovery and endothelial biology. By expanding access to cells in the lung, the work could open new therapeutic possibilities for nucleic acid medicines.

While nucleic acid medicines have shown promise across a range of applications, delivering them efficiently to specific cells and tissues beyond the liver remains an active area of research. The lung presents particular challenges due to its complex biological barriers and diverse cell populations. Advances in targeted delivery could expand researchers' ability to study and potentially address diseases affecting the respiratory system.

"Reaching specific cells beyond the liver requires an integrated understanding of biology, targeting ligands, lipid chemistry, formulation, and in vivo performance," said Kate Torchilin, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Mirai Bio and CEO-Partner at Flagship Pioneering. "A*STAR IMCB brings expertise that complements Mirai's integrated platform and gives us an opportunity to expand our work on delivery to the lung. Together, we aim to build new delivery options and insights that can support future nucleic acid medicine programs for the industry."

The teams will investigate approaches for reaching lung epithelial and endothelial cells, with the aim of advancing understanding of targeted nucleic acid delivery in the lung.

"Efficiently and selectively reaching specific cell types in the lung remains a significant scientific challenge," said Christopher J. Brown, Ph.D., Principal Investigator at A*STAR IMCB. "Our work seeks to identify new modalities and pathways that mediate delivery of desired molecules to these cells and tissue. By combining complementary expertise, this collaboration allows us to investigate these mechanisms in the lung and deepen our understanding of targeted delivery."

The collaboration is being conducted under the Flagship Pioneering and A*STAR institutional partnership, which supports collaborations between A*STAR institutes and Flagship portfolio companies.

About Mirai Bio

Mirai Bio is delivering genetic medicines from promise to performance. Founded by Flagship Pioneering in Flagship Labs, Mirai was built to solve one of the field's central challenges: achieving precise, scalable delivery of diverse nucleic acid payloads to specific cells and tissues, particularly beyond the liver. Mirai's lipid nanoparticles are purpose-built for high tolerability and translatable in vivo performance. By combining a large and growing proprietary in vivo biodistribution dataset, machine learning-guided lipid nanoparticle optimization, modular targeted particle design, and integrated translation and manufacturing capabilities, Mirai helps partners accelerate development, reduce technical risk, and pursue high-value programs that would otherwise remain constrained by delivery. For more information, visit www.miraibio.com.

About A*STAR Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology

The A*STAR Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology is a premier research institute whose mission is to harness biology for transformational bio-therapeutics and diagnostics. With a strong emphasis on collaboration with stakeholders across the ecosystem in Singapore, A*STAR IMCB aims to achieve scientific excellence and continues to nurture the next generation of scientists in order to create growth and enhance lives. For more information about IMCB, please visit www.a-star.edu.sg/imcb.

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