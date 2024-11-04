908 Devices to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--908 Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop devices for chemical analysis, today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences.





Stifel Healthcare Conference, New York, NY

Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 19 at 8:35 a.m. Eastern Time

26th Annual Stephens Investment Conference, Nashville, TN

Fireside chat on Wednesday, November 20 at 3 p.m. Central Time / 4 p.m. Eastern Time

Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of these sessions on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.908devices.com.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is revolutionizing chemical analysis with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing life-altering applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in forensics, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, life sciences research and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of complementary analytical technologies, microfluidic sampling and separations, software automation, and machine learning.

Contacts



Media

Barbara Russo

brusso@908devices.com

Investor

Carrie Mendivil

IR@908devices.com