908 Devices Equips rescEU Disaster Preparedness Reserve with Advanced Chemical Detection

The company’s handheld devices are incorporated in strategic CBRN stockpiles

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--908 Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld devices for chemical analysis, announced that its devices for rapid chemical detection at the point of need are being included in strategic stockpiles within Europe as part of rescEU, an EU-funded project that is establishing a reserve of disaster response capabilities. These reserves include stockpiles of chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear (CBRN) capabilities for detection, sampling, identification and monitoring due to unintentional disasters or intentional attacks.

Over the past six months, the Company has shipped 108 devices to European Union member states utilizing rescEU funds. Shipments include:

The Czech Fire Brigade, part of the integrated emergency rescue system that covers the Czech Republic, recently procured six MX908 XplorIR ThreatID

Finland purchased 90 ProtectIR

“The ability to rapidly identify unknown threats in the field is critical to modern disaster response,” said Kevin J. Knopp, CEO and Co-Founder of 908 Devices. “We are proud to support efforts to equip frontline teams across Europe with advanced chemical detection technologies.”

As disaster preparedness efforts continue to expand, 908 Devices remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that protect first responders and communities worldwide.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is revolutionizing chemical analysis with its simple handheld devices, addressing life-altering applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in vital health and safety applications, such as the fentanyl and illicit drug crisis, toxic carcinogen exposure, and global security threats. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of complementary analytical technologies, software automation, and machine learning.

