60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

August 22, 2025 | 
WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTP; SXTPW) (“60 Degrees Pharma” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing new medicines for vector-borne diseases, announced today it will participate in the H.C. Wainwright (HCW) 27th Annual Global Investment Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, September 8-10, 2025.

Dr. Geoff Dow, CEO, will be presenting live on Wednesday, September 10, at 2:30 ET, and Company management will be conducting 1x1 meetings during the conference. 

Conference attendees are invited to request meetings with management via the conference portal, through their HCW representative, or directly with the Company at the investor contact listed below.

The webcast will be available to watch live, and a replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation on the 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals investor page, https://investors.60degreespharma.com/news-events/presentations

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., founded in 2010, specializes in developing and commercializing new medicines for the treatment and prevention of vector-borne disease. The Company achieved U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of its lead product, ARAKODA® (tafenoquine), for malaria prevention in 2018. ARAKODA is commercially available in the U.S. and Australia. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. also collaborates with prominent research and academic organizations in the U.S. and Australia. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with a subsidiary in Australia. Learn more at www.60degreespharma.com.

