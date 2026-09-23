$50 Million Gift Will Accelerate Growth of CU Anschutz Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak Program

Landmark investment will expand patient access, accelerate research and establish a world-leading center for cerebrospinal fluid leak diagnosis and treatment.

AURORA, Colo., Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Colorado Anschutz has received an anonymous $50 million gift to transform care for patients with cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leaks, one of the most underdiagnosed and undertreated neurological conditions in medicine.

Inspired by the life-changing work of Andrew Callen, MD, his neurosurgical partner Peter Lennarson, MD, and the CSF Leak Program team, the landmark gift, one of the largest in campus history, will expand the already nationally recognized program by broadening access to specialized care, advancing research and diagnostic expertise and further solidifying CU Anschutz as one of the nation's leading destinations for CSF leak diagnosis and treatment. At the same time, the investment will create opportunities for advances in radiology and collaborative research.

Cerebrospinal fluid is the clear liquid that surrounds and protects the brain and spinal cord. When the protective membrane surrounding the brain or spinal cord develops a defect, either through a tear or an abnormal connection to a vein, cerebrospinal fluid can escape, causing a range of often debilitating symptoms, including severe headaches, neck pain, hearing changes, dizziness and cognitive difficulties. Because symptoms frequently mimic other neurological disorders, patients often spend years searching for answers before receiving an accurate diagnosis.

"This extraordinary gift has the potential to transform the future of CSF leak care and speed advances across the neurosciences," said John Sampson, MD, PhD, dean of the University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine. "First and foremost, this is about patients – reaching more people with the specialized care they need while accelerating research and innovation. This investment also creates opportunities for breakthroughs in areas such as neuroimaging, extending its impact well beyond the CSF Leak Program."

"Too many patients spend years searching for answers to a condition that is still widely misunderstood," said Andrew Callen, MD, associate professor of diagnostic radiology and director of the CSF Leak Program at the CU Anschutz School of Medicine. "This gift will help us reach more patients, reduce barriers to specialty care, and advance the research, innovation, and education needed to improve diagnosis and treatment. I'm fortunate to work alongside a multidisciplinary team that includes neurosurgery, headache neurology, advanced practice providers, nurses, technologists, researchers and coordinators, proving that this discipline is truly a team effort."

According to CU Anschutz researchers in collaboration with the Spinal CSF Leak Foundation, who conducted the largest patient survey ever on CSF leaks, nearly 80% of patients reported being misdiagnosed and saw a median of more than six clinicians before receiving the correct diagnosis. More than 60% said they were unable to access specialized care because of long waitlists, while many traveled across state lines in search of treatment.

The gift provides the program with the flexibility to invest in its highest priorities, including expanding clinical capacity, recruiting physician-scientists, advancing research, supporting innovation, enhancing physician education and developing the infrastructure needed to further propel CU Anschutz as one of the world's leading comprehensive programs dedicated to spinal CSF leak diagnosis, treatment, research, innovation, and education. This gift is also designed to reduce barriers to specialty care so that geography and financial circumstances become less of an obstacle to receiving expert evaluation and treatment.

Unlike many CSF leak programs, where treatment is part of broader neurology or radiology services, the CU Anschutz CSF Leak Program is designed to focus on CSF leak diagnosis, treatment, research, innovation and education. The investment will bring together specialized clinical care, advanced imaging, physician education, patient access initiatives and groundbreaking research under one coordinated mission.

"This remarkable gift allows us to build something that does not currently exist at this scale," said Don Elliman, chancellor of CU Anschutz. "Together with our clinical partners at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, who have been important champions of this work, we have an opportunity to establish CU Anschutz as the definitive leader in CSF leak care and advance discoveries that will improve lives in Colorado and around the world."

About the University of Colorado Anschutz



The University of Colorado Anschutz is a world-class academic medical campus leading transformative advances in science, medicine, education and patient care. The campus includes the University of Colorado's health professional schools, more than 60 centers and institutes, and two nationally ranked independent hospitals - UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital and Children’s Hospital Colorado - which see nearly three million adult and pediatric patient visits each year. Innovative, interconnected and highly collaborative, CU Anschutz delivers life-changing treatments, exceptional patient care and top-tier professional training. The campus conducts world-renowned research supported by $890 million in funding, including $762 million in sponsored awards and $128 million in philanthropic gifts for research.

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Contact: Kelsea Pieters, CU Anschutz



Kelsea.pieters@cuanschutz.edu Phone: (804) 314-1360

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SOURCE University of Colorado Anschutz