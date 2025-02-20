4DMT to Participate in Upcoming March 2025 Investor Conferences

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT, 4DMT or the Company), a leading clinical-stage company focused on unlocking the full potential of genetic medicines to treat large market diseases, today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at upcoming investor conferences in March. Members of the management team will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

Leerink’s Global Biopharma Conference 2025

Presentation Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Webcast Link: Webcast

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2025

Presentation Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Webcast Link: Webcast

Archived copies of the webcasts will be available for up to one year on the “Investors” section of the 4DMT website at https://ir.4dmoleculartherapeutics.com/events .

About 4DMT

4DMT is a late-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the full potential of genetic medicines to treat large market diseases in ophthalmology and pulmonology. 4DMT’s proprietary invention platform, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, combines the power of directed evolution with approximately one billion synthetic AAV capsid-derived sequences to invent customized and evolved vectors for use in our wholly owned and partnered product candidates. Our lead program 4D-150 is a potential backbone therapy that is designed to provide multi-year sustained delivery of anti-VEGF (aflibercept and anti-VEGF-C) targeted to the retina with a single, safe, intravitreal injection. Our second core program is 4D-710, which is the first known genetic medicine to demonstrate, in the lungs of people with cystic fibrosis (CF), successful delivery and expression of the CFTR transgene and initial clinical activity signals after aerosol delivery of a gene therapy. 4D Molecular Therapeutics™, 4DMT™, Therapeutic Vector Evolution™, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

All of our product candidates are in clinical or preclinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the FDA or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of our product candidates for the therapeutic uses for which they are being studied.

