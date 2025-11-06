4DMT Announces Pricing of $100 Million Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT, 4DMT or the Company), a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics with potential to transform treatment paradigms and provide unprecedented benefits to patients, today announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 8,385,809 shares of its common stock and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase 1,128,949 shares of common stock. The shares of common stock are being sold at a price of $10.51 per share and the pre-funded warrants are being sold at a price of $10.5099 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share price for the common stock less the $0.0001 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $100 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. All of the shares and pre-funded warrants in the offering are to be sold by 4D Molecular Therapeutics. The offering is expected to close on November 7, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Leerink Partners, Evercore ISI and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. RBC Capital Markets is acting as a co-manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in this offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on August 15, 2023. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: Leerink Partners LLC, Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6105 or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200 or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022 or by email at prospectus@cantor.com; or by accessing the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About 4DMT

4DMT is a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics with potential to transform treatment paradigms and provide unprecedented benefits to patients. The Company’s lead product candidate 4D-150 is designed to be a backbone therapy forming the foundation of treatment of blinding retinal vascular diseases by providing multi-year sustained delivery of anti-VEGF (aflibercept and anti-VEGF-C) with a single, safe, intravitreal injection, which substantially reduces the treatment burden associated with current bolus injections. The Company’s lead indication for 4D-150 is wet age-related macular degeneration, which is currently in Phase 3 development, and second indication is diabetic macular edema. The Company’s second product candidate is 4D-710, which is the first known genetic medicine to demonstrate successful delivery and expression of the CFTR transgene in the lungs of people with cystic fibrosis after aerosol delivery. 4D Molecular Therapeutics™, 4DMT™, Therapeutic Vector Evolution™, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

All of the Company’s product candidates are in clinical or preclinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of the Company’s product candidates for the therapeutic uses for which they are being studied.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to market conditions and statements regarding the timing, size and expected gross proceeds of the offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and sale of securities, and 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ ability to complete the offering. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion and timing of the offering, and other risks are described in greater detail under the section titled “Risk Factors” contained in the prospectus supplement related to the offering and 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current and future reports filed with the SEC, including its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 11, 2025. Any forward-looking statements that the company makes in this press release are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Contacts: Media: Jenn Gordon dna Communications Media@4DMT.com Investors: Julian Pei Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance Investor.Relations@4DMT.com