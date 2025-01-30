4DMT Announces Corporate Webcast to Review Interim 52-week Results from the Phase 2b Cohort of PRISM in a Broad Wet AMD Population

Initial interim 52-week results from Phase 2b Population Extension cohort of PRISM clinical trial to be presented by Dante Pieramici, M.D., a Principal Investigator in PRISM, at Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2025 on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 2:20 p.m. ET

Company to host webcast on Monday, February 10, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the 4D-150 interim data including recently diagnosed subgroup, which most resembles the Phase 3 4FRONT-1 and -2 patient populations

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT, 4DMT or the Company), a leading clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on unlocking the full potential of genetic medicines to treat large market diseases, today announced that the Company will present the initial interim 52-week data from the Phase 2b Population Extension cohort of the PRISM clinical trial evaluating 4D-150 in a broad wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) patient population at Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2025 being held virtually on February 8, 2025. The Company will host a webcast to discuss the PRISM interim data and additional analyses from the 4D-150 program in wet AMD and diabetic macular edema (DME) on Monday, February 10, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Dante Pieramici, M.D. and Veeral Sheth, M.D., MBA, FACS, FASRS, Principal Investigators in the PRISM clinical trial, will also present on the webcast and be available for Q&A.

Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2025 Presentation Details:

Title: Phase 2b Population Extension Cohort Evaluating 4D-150 in Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration: 52-Week Results Date/Time: Saturday, February 8, 2025 (2:20 – 2:30 p.m. ET) Presenter: Dante Pieramici, M.D., California Retina Consultants, Santa Barbara, CA

The presentation will also be available on the 4DMT website: https://4dmoleculartherapeutics.com/pipeline/#posters-and-publications

Corporate Webcast Details

Title: 4D-150 in Broad Wet AMD Population: Interim 52-week Data from Phase 2b & Program Durability Update for 3E10 vg/eye (Phase 3 Dose) Date/Time: Monday, February 10, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET KOL Panelists: Dante Pieramici, M.D., California Retina Consultants, Santa Barbara, CA

Veeral Sheth, M.D., MBA, FACS, FASRS, University Retina and Macula Associates, Chicago, IL Topics: 52-week landmark interim efficacy data for 3E10 vg/eye (N=30, PRISM Phase 2b) Phase 2b recently diagnosed population (N=15), which most resembles the Phase 3 4FRONT-1 and -2 patient populations

Best available long-term interim safety data of 3E10 vg/eye (N=71, all PRISM Phase 1/2 patients)

Longest available aqueous humor aflibercept protein level data from PRISM

Additional details on the 32-week interim data from SPECTRA Part 1 in DME following the data release on Jan 10, 2025 Registration: Link

An archived copy of the webcast will be available for up to one year by visiting the “Investors & Media” section of the 4DMT website: https://ir.4dmoleculartherapeutics.com/events .

About 4D-150

4D-150 is a potential backbone therapy that is designed to provide multi-year sustained delivery of anti-VEGF (aflibercept and anti-VEGF-C) from the retina with a single, safe, intravitreal injection. 4D-150 utilizes our customized and evolved intravitreal vector, R100, which was invented at 4DMT through our proprietary Therapeutic Vector Evolution platform. 4D-150 is being developed for wet AMD and DME which both affect millions of patients globally, with the goal of freeing patients from burdensome injections while preserving vision.

About 4DMT

4DMT is a late-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the full potential of genetic medicines to treat large market diseases in ophthalmology and pulmonology. 4DMT’s proprietary invention platform, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, combines the power of directed evolution with approximately one billion synthetic AAV capsid-derived sequences to invent customized and evolved vectors for use in our wholly owned and partnered product candidates. Our lead program 4D-150 is a potential backbone therapy that is designed to provide multi-year sustained delivery of anti-VEGF (aflibercept and anti-VEGF-C) targeted to the retina with a single, safe, intravitreal injection. Our second core program is 4D-710, which is the first known genetic medicine to demonstrate, in the lungs of people with cystic fibrosis (CF), successful delivery and expression of the CFTR transgene and initial clinical activity signals after aerosol delivery of a gene therapy. 4D Molecular Therapeutics™, 4DMT™, Therapeutic Vector Evolution™, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

All of our product candidates are in clinical or preclinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the FDA or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of our product candidates for the therapeutic uses for which they are being studied.

Learn more at www.4DMT.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contacts:

Media:

Lena Glaser

Director of Corporate Communications

Media@4DMT.com

Investors: