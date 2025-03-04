SUBSCRIBE
3T Biosciences Strengthens Leadership Team with Promotion of Marvin Gee, Ph.D., to Chief Research Officer and Appointment of Barbara Sennino, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President and Head of Early Development

March 4, 2025 
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3T Biosciences (“3T”), an immunotherapy company changing the future of treatment for solid tumors and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced the promotion of Marvin Gee, Ph.D., to chief research officer and the appointment of Barbara Sennino, Ph.D., as senior vice president and head of early development. These leadership appointments further strengthen 3T’s scientific and translational expertise as the company advances its pipeline of T-cell receptor (TCR)-based therapeutics toward the clinic.

“Marvin has been instrumental in shaping 3T’s research platform, and his leadership has been integral to our progress in unlocking the potential of TCR-based therapies for patients with solid tumors,” said Stefan Scherer, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer of 3T Biosciences. “We are also excited to welcome Barbara, whose expertise in early-stage development will be invaluable as we move toward clinical evaluation of our first therapeutic candidates. With these leadership appointments, 3T is well positioned to bring next-generation TCR therapies to patients.”

“I’m honored to take on this new role at 3T as we continue to push the boundaries of TCR-based therapies for solid tumors,” said Dr. Gee. “Our platform is designed to unlock new therapeutic opportunities, and I look forward to working with our exceptional team to advance our pipeline toward the clinic and, ultimately, to patients in need.”

“3T’s innovative approach to TCR-based immunotherapy has the potential to transform the treatment landscape for solid tumors,” said Dr. Sennino. “I’m excited to join the company at this critical time and contribute to the translation of our cutting-edge science into impactful therapies for patients.”

About Marvin Gee, Ph.D., chief research officer

A co-founder of 3T, Dr. Gee previously served as vice president and head of research at the company. He has played a key role developing 3T’s proprietary 3T-TRACE™ and 3T-PRIME™ discovery platforms and advancing the company’s pipeline of T-cell receptor (TCR)-based therapeutics. He brings more than a decade of expertise across the intersections of TCR biology, immunology, structural biology, protein engineering, bioinformatics, and machine learning. He received his Ph.D. in immunology, with a focus on computational immunology, at Stanford University in the laboratory of K. Christopher Garcia, Ph.D. He received a B.S. from Caltech where he worked in the laboratory of Nobel laureate David Baltimore, Ph.D. to engineer TCRs for adoptive T-cell therapy. Dr. Gee has been featured in Forbes’ “30-under-30 in Healthcare” and Endpoints’ “20-under-40 in Biopharma” awards.

About Barbara Sennino, Ph.D., senior vice president, head of early development

Dr. Sennino is a seasoned expert in cancer immunotherapy, bringing more than 15 years of experience from both industry and academia. Before joining 3T, she served as vice president of immunotherapy at Turnstone Biologics, leading the preclinical development of targeted tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte programs. She has also held leadership roles at PACT Pharma, focusing on next-generation T-cell receptor therapies for solid tumors, and contributed to Five Prime Therapeutics and Bavarian Nordic after completing her postdoctoral fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Sennino has published numerous articles in leading medical journals and holds several patents related to T-cell therapies. She earned her M.Sc. in biology from the Universitadegli studi di Milano, Italy, and her Ph.D. in biomedical sciences from the University of Brescia, Italy.

About 3T Biosciences

3T Biosciences is an immunotherapy company focused on discovering and developing next-generation therapies with curative potential based on its immune-response-guided target discovery approach. 3T Biosciences’ 3T-TRACE platform technology is designed to overcome the challenges of advancing T-cell receptor (TCR)-based therapeutics. Based in South San Francisco, 3T Biosciences is led by an experienced management team and supported by top investors including Westlake Village BioPartners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy. For more information, please visit https://3tbiosciences.com.

