Press Releases

3B Pharmaceuticals Announces Option and Asset Purchase Agreement with Novartis for PSMA Radioligand Therapy Program

October 21, 2024 | 
1 min read
Berlin, Germany – October 21, 2024 – 3B Pharmaceuticals GmbH (3BP), a privately-held German biotechnology company focused on research and development of radiopharmaceutical precision therapies for cancer patients, today announced it has signed an option and asset purchase agreement with Novartis Pharma AG (Novartis) for its prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) program.

3BP’s program includes a novel PSMA-binding molecule that may be a potential next-generation radioligand therapy (RLT) for prostate cancer and is currently being studied in two investigator-initiated trials.

“This agreement with Novartis marks a pivotal moment for 3BP,” said Ulrich Reineke, Managing Director of 3B Pharmaceuticals. “If the option for the asset purchase is exercised, we are confident that Novartis, with its strong commitment and expertise in radioligand therapies, will drive the continued clinical development of our lead PSMA-targeted molecule and advance it to help prostate cancer patients worldwide.”

Financial details of the agreement have not been disclosed.

About 3B Pharmaceuticals

3B Pharmaceuticals GmbH is a German biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals for oncology applications. Using its dedicated technology platform 3BP developed a broad pipeline of novel compounds addressing innovative as well as established drug targets to deliver diagnostic and therapeutic radioisotopes to tumors. The company’s mission is to advance the standard of care in precision oncology through innovative nuclear medicine solutions that address unmet medical needs.

 

For more information, visit www.3b-pharma.com.

 

 

3B Pharmaceuticals Contact:

Jan Michel, Ph.D.

jan.michel@3b-pharma.com

+49 (30) 6392-4317

Europe
