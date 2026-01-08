32 Biosciences to Launch $40 Million Series A at J.P. Morgan to Advance First-in-Class GI Mucosal-Immune Therapeutics

Series A expected to advance lead asset Mucosal-Immune Modulator CS-0003 through Phase II in GI surgical site infections and expand a differentiated GI mucosal-immune pipeline and metabolomics-driven discovery platform

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--32 Biosciences, a gastrointestinal (GI)-focused biotechnology company pioneering gut mucosal-immune science to prevent and treat GI diseases, today announced that it will officially launch its $40 million Series A financing during the 2026 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (January 12–15, 2026).

The Series A financing is intended to advance CS-0003, a first-in-class Mucosal-Immune Modulator (MIM) designed to buffer the GI tract by coating and protecting the mucosal barrier, suppressing bacterial virulence, and modulating the mucosal-immune system. The lead indication is prevention of gastrointestinal surgical site infections (GI SSI), with potential expansion into inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and prevention of colon cancer recurrence, where mucosal barrier dysfunction and immune dysregulation play a central role.

“Launching our Series A at JPM is a key step as we advance CS-0003 into the clinic and build our GB discovery platform,” said Peter Farmakis, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of 32 Biosciences. “We’re restoring and protecting the gut mucosal-immune system—an overlooked but central driver of surgical outcomes and chronic disease—with the goal of meaningfully improving outcomes for patients facing serious GI disease.”

A differentiated therapeutic and platform built around gut mucosal-immune biology

32 Biosciences is advancing a first-in-class therapeutic and a metabolomics-based discovery platform to identify and enable new approaches to restore and protect the GI mucosal-immune system across multiple high-unmet-need indications, starting with GI surgical site infection.

CS-0003, a first-in-class Mucosal-Immune Modulator (MIM) being advanced through IND-enabling studies and into Phase I clinical development, with plans to advance through Phase II efficacy in GI SSI; and

GB: the GI Discovery Platform, a metabolomics-based platform designed to quantify signatures of gut mucosal function and host-microbe interactions to enable therapeutic discovery, development, and future clinical decision support.

Together, CS-0003 and GB are designed to support a differentiated pipeline across high-unmet-need GI indications.

Series A launch at JPM

At the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, 32 Biosciences will meet with prospective investors and strategic partners to discuss the Series A financing and its planned use of proceeds, including advancing CS-0003 into the clinic and progressing GB partnerships and validation.

About 32 Biosciences

32 Biosciences is a gastrointestinal (GI)-focused biotechnology company restoring and protecting the GI mucosal-immune system through a first-in-class Mucosal-Immune Modulator therapeutic (CS-0003) and a metabolomics-based GI discovery platform (GB). The company’s initial focus is prevention of GI surgical site infections, with potential pipeline expansion into inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and prevention of colon cancer recurrence, where mucosal barrier dysfunction and immune dysregulation play a central role. The company’s science is based on decades of NIH-funded research by its scientific founders, internationally recognized GI clinicians and scientists who helped define the role of gut mucosal barrier dysfunction, bacterial virulence, and host–gut microbiome interactions in surgical infections and GI disease.

