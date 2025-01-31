23andMe Launches New Genetic Report on Osteoporosis

Provides 23andMe+ Premium members with insight into their likelihood of developing osteoporosis based on thousands of genetic variants

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME), a leading human genetics company with a mission to help people access, understand, and benefit from the human genome, today released a new polygenic risk score (PRS) report* on the genetics of osteoporosis for 23andMe+ Premium members. The report informs customers if they are at a higher likelihood of developing osteoporosis based on a statistical model developed by 23andMe through its proprietary research database, along with actionable lifestyle factors that can reduce their risk.

Osteoporosis is a condition in which bone density becomes too low, which makes bones more fragile and prone to breaks (fractures). It’s estimated that 12.3 million Americans have osteoporosis, and an additional 40+ million have osteopenia (a less severe form of low bone density).

Osteoporosis becomes more common with age , and women are more likely to develop the condition than men. Other risk factors include having a family history of the condition, having a small body frame, taking certain medications (such as corticosteroids), and having certain other health conditions. Often called a “silent” disease, osteoporosis usually has no symptoms until people break a bone — most commonly in the spine, hip, or wrist and often as a result of minor falls or normal activities.

If diagnosed early, osteoporosis is highly actionable. There are medications that can help slow bone loss, and strategies that can help prevent falls. Importantly, healthy lifestyle habits such as exercise, diet and avoiding smoking and heavy alcohol consumption can help lower one’s risk of developing the condition. Despite its actionability and health impacts, osteoporosis is often underdiagnosed and undertreated. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation , about half of women and up to a quarter of men in the U.S. will break a bone due to low bone density, but ~80% of these individuals are never tested or treated for osteoporosis.

“Predominantly diagnosed in women, there are around 2 million new osteoporosis-related fractures in the U.S. each year, which is more than the number of new cases of heart attacks, breast cancer, and prostate cancer combined,” said Dr. Noura Abul-Husn, MD, PhD, Vice President of Genomic Health at 23andMe. “We’re proud to continue our commitment to developing genetic reports that impact women’s health, adding osteoporosis to our existing slate of offerings that include breast cancer, gestational diabetes, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), uterine fibroids, among others.”

23andMe’s Osteoporosis PRS report* is based on a statistical model developed by 23andMe through its proprietary research database. The report takes into account an individual’s genetic results at many genetic markers, along with their genetic ancestry and birth sex to estimate the likelihood of developing osteoporosis. According to published data, it’s estimated that genetics explains ~60-80% of the variability in bone density.

The Osteoporosis PRS report was developed by 23andMe scientists and clinical experts using 23andMe’s database of genetic and health information contributed by consented research participants. A published white paper provides full details on the science and methodology behind 23andMe’s PRS technology.

While 23andMe’s new report provides an estimate of one’s likelihood of developing osteoporosis, it does not account for every possible genetic variant that could impact a person’s likelihood of developing the condition, nor does it account for non-genetic factors. To learn more about the new Osteoporosis PRS report and how to become a 23andMe+ Premium member, visit https://www.23andme.com/membership/ .

*The 23andMe PRS reports are based on genetic models that include data from 23andMe consented research participants and incorporate thousands of genetic variants to describe if a person has a certain likelihood of developing a condition, but do not describe a person’s overall likelihood. The PRS reports do not account for lifestyle or family history and have not been reviewed by the US Food and Drug Administration. The PRS reports are not intended to tell you anything about your current state of health, or to be used to make medical decisions or determine any treatment.