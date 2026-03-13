23andMe Introduces Reconstructed Ancestors a First-of-Its-Kind DNA Discovery Tool

Reconstructed Ancestors sets a new industry standard to help reveal deeper family connections and fill gaps in a family tree with greater precision.

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23andMe, a leading consumer genetics and research organization and nonprofit affiliate of the 23andMe Research Institute, today announced the launch of a powerful suite of new advanced ancestry features. The features, including the groundbreaking Reconstructed Ancestors and the highly anticipated DNA Relatives Clustering, are designed to help subscribers delve deeper into their family stories than ever before. Completing the suite is a relaunch of Advanced DNA Comparison which has been rebuilt to offer genetic enthusiasts unparalleled control and precision for exploring shared DNA segments.

This collection of features underscores 23andMe’s commitment to providing innovative, subscriber-exclusive tools that turn genetic data into meaningful personal discoveries.

Meet Your Reconstructed Ancestors: Bridging the Gaps in Your Family Tree

Reconstructed Ancestors is the first and only feature of its kind, using your DNA and the DNA of close relatives in your family tree who have tested, to predict the ancestry composition of your parents, grandparents and eventually more distant ancestors who have not tested.

"Our history is written in our shared DNA, and it persists even when records have been lost to time," said Robin Smith, Head of Product at 23andMe. "With Reconstructed Ancestors, we are rebuilding the genetic legacy of those who came before us in a living, community-driven system. Every new connection made by a relative when they join our DNA Relatives feature helps bridge a gap for someone else. The more our community grows, the clearer the picture of our common ancestors becomes for everyone."

The GRAMPA Algorithm: The key element of this feature is the proprietary GRAMPA algorithm (Genotype Reconstruction and Ancestral Mixture Proportions in Ancestors). It uses overlapping DNA segments, scattered across hundreds or even thousands of your genotyped relatives, to piece together the genome of a shared ancestor.

The Ancestor's Profile: Customers can see what percentage of their DNA is inherited from that ancestor, explore their likely ancestry, and begin to imagine who they might have been.

Customers can see what percentage of their DNA is inherited from that ancestor, explore their likely ancestry, and begin to imagine who they might have been. A Living System: The profile is unique and dynamic. The more relatives who test and are added to a person’s family tree, the clearer and more complete the picture of that ancestor becomes.



You can read more about the Reconstructed Ancestors feature on our blog .

DNA Relatives Clustering: Your DNA Matches Sorted and Organized Automatically

Also debuting for subscribers is DNA Relatives Clustering, an intuitive tool that utilizes smart clustering to automatically organize a customer’s DNA Relatives into visual groups based on shared genetic connections.

Seamless Organization: Instead of manually sorting through a list of names, this feature generates a "map" that clusters relatives into specific family branches, making it easier to distinguish your maternal side from your paternal side, or to zero in on descendants of a specific great-grandparent line.

Next-Level Genealogy: Inspired by traditional genealogical methods, the tool uses a novel 23andMe algorithm to do the heavy lifting, allowing users to effortlessly track down shared ancestors and visualize their family's genetic connections.

Learn more about DNA Relatives Clustering on our blog .

Enhanced Tools for the Advanced Explorer

Rounding out this suite of advanced ancestry features, 23andMe is excited to relaunch our chromosome browser, the Advanced DNA Comparison tool. Rebuilt and powered by our proprietary HybridIBD™ (Identity-by-Descent) algorithm, the tool gives users unprecedented precision in exploring their genetic connections. Unlike DNA Relatives, which simply indicates a relationship, Advanced DNA Comparison shows exactly where shared DNA segments exist in the genome, enabling users to map connections with accuracy and confirm hypotheses. Whether uncovering ancestral links, expanding a family tree, or exploring new matches, this updated tool provides genetic enthusiasts the clarity and control to see their shared DNA like never before. Read more about Advanced DNA Comparison on our blog .

Reconstructed Ancestors, Advanced DNA Comparison, and DNA Relatives Clustering are available now for 23andMe+ Premium™ and Total Health™ subscribers.

