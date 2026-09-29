2026 IMS Oral Presentation: Innovent Announces Updated Phase 1 Clinical Data of Trispecific Antibody IBI3003 (GPRC5D/BCMA/CD3) in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic, ophthalmology, and other major diseases, announced updated Phase 1 clinical data for IBI3003, a novel trispecific antibody targeting GPRC5D, BCMA, and CD3, in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM) in an oral presentation at the 23rd International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting 2026. Based on the results of the Phase 1 dose optimization study, the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of IBI3003 was determined to be 360 μg/kg. At the RP2D, IBI3003 demonstrated rapid, deep, and durable response signals, particularly in heavily pretreated, high-risk patients with extramedullary disease.

IBI3003 is a novel trispecific antibody targeting G protein-coupled receptor C5D (GPRC5D), B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA), and CD3. Its dual-targeting design against BCMA and GPRC5D is intended to overcome tumor escape caused by the loss or downregulation of a single tumor antigen. In preclinical mouse models, IBI3003 demonstrated superior in vivo anti-tumor activity compared with marketed benchmark bispecific antibodies targeting GPRC5D/CD3 or BCMA/CD3, with particularly prominent tumor-killing activity in in vitro cell models with low expression of BCMA and GPRC5D. Currently, Innovent is conducting Phase 1/2 clinical trials of IBI3003 in China, Australia, and the United States (NCT06083207 and NCT07336472) to evaluate its safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy in patients with R/R MM. In parallel, Innovent has advanced the Phase 3 TriadicMM-1 study (NCT07623798) in China for IBI3003 in patients with R/R MM who have received 1 to 4 prior lines of therapy. ‌ In addition, the Phase II study of IBI3003 combined with CD38 monoclonal antibody for frontline MM is also ongoing (NCT07764861).

The updated data were from the Phase 1 clinical study NCT06083207, which enrolled eligible patients with R/R MM who had failed at least two prior lines of therapy, including at least one proteasome inhibitor (PI), one immunomodulatory drug (IMiD), and one anti-CD38-based therapy, and who had relapsed or were refractory to their last anti-myeloma regimen. Patients with prior BCMA- and/or GPRC5D-targeted therapy were also eligible for enrollment. IBI3003 was administered subcutaneously once weekly (QW). Patients who received continuous treatment for ≥6 months and achieved a partial response (PR) or better for ≥2 months could switch to once-every-two-weeks (Q2W) dosing for maintenance. To reduce the risk of cytokine release syndrome (CRS), 1 to 3 priming doses were incorporated into the study design.

A total of 102 patients were enrolled in this phase of the study in China and Australia, with doses ranging from 0.1 μg/kg to 800 μg/kg. The median patient age was 62 years (range: 40-88), 37.1% of patients were classified as high risk according to mSMART criteria, and 53.9% had ≥1 site of extramedullary disease (EMD). The median number of prior lines of therapy was 4 (range: 2-12). All patients had received at least three classes of therapy, including a PI, an IMiD, and an anti-CD38 antibody. Among them, 55.9% had received at least five classes of therapy, including at least two PIs, two IMiDs, and one anti-CD38 antibody; 33.3% had previously received anti-BCMA and/or anti-GPRC5D therapies; and 88.2% were refractory to their last treatment. As of the data cutoff date of June 30, 2026, the median follow-up duration was 6.65 months (range: 0.8-15.2).

Rapid, Deep, and Durable Responses Observed with IBI3003 at 360 μg/kg

Based on an integrated analysis of the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) data from dose optimization cohorts receiving IBI3003 at 120, 360, and 540 μg/kg in the Phase 1 study, the RP2D was determined to be 360 μg/kg.

A total of 26 patients received IBI3003 at 360 μg/kg, with a median follow-up duration of 7.57 months. mPFS was not reached yet.

The overall response rate (ORR) was 84.6% , including 11 cases of stringent complete response (sCR), 4 cases of very good partial response (VGPR), and 7 cases of partial response (PR). The ORR was 94.7% among 19 patients who had received 2 to 4 prior lines of therapy, 87.5% among 8 patients with non-bone-related EMD, and 92.3% among 13 patients without EMD.

, including 11 cases of stringent complete response (sCR), 4 cases of very good partial response (VGPR), and 7 cases of partial response (PR). The ORR was 94.7% among 19 patients who had received 2 to 4 prior lines of therapy, 87.5% among 8 patients with non-bone-related EMD, and 92.3% among 13 patients without EMD. The median time to first response was 0.99 months (range: 0.9-8.3 months), the median time to first response of ≥VGPR was 1.87 months (range: 0.9-4.6 months), and the median time to first response of ≥CR was 2.79 months (range: 0.9-9.2 months).

(range: 0.9-8.3 months), the median time to first response of ≥VGPR was 1.87 months (range: 0.9-4.6 months), and the median time to first response of ≥CR was 2.79 months (range: 0.9-9.2 months). Among patients who achieved CR or better as assessed by central laboratory next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing, the minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity rate was 100% (n=8). Three patients achieved MRD negativity after receiving only one treatment cycle.

Manageable Safety Profile of IBI3003 in Patients with R/R MM

Hematologic toxicities were the most common Grade ≥3 treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs), occurring primarily during the dose-escalation phase and being manageable and reversible.

The incidences of CRS and immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) were 52% and 3.9%, respectively. All events were Grade 1-2 and resolved with treatment. Prophylactic use of tocilizumab may reduce the risk of CRS.

The incidence of infections was 42.2%, with Grade ≥3 infections reported in 26.5% of patients.

For GPRC5D target-related TEAEs involving the oral cavity, skin, and nails, no Grade ≥3 oral TEAEs were observed. Most skin and nail TEAEs were Grade 1-2, with only two patients experiencing Grade 3 rash.

Potent and Sustained Pharmacodynamic Responses Observed with IBI3003 in Patients with R/R MM

Biomarker analyses showed a significant and sustained decline in serum soluble BCMA (sBCMA) levels across the IBI3003 120 μg/kg, 360 μg/kg, and 540 μg/kg dose groups.

Deep and durable reductions in sBCMA levels were observed across all dose groups. After three treatment cycles, the median reduction from baseline in sBCMA levels was 98.38% in the IBI3003 360 μg/kg group.

IBI3003 continued to demonstrate encouraging and durable responses, together with a manageable safety profile, in heavily pretreated patients with R/R MM. These efficacy and safety data support further evaluation of the clinical value of IBI3003 in the ongoing Phase 3 clinical study.

Professor Peng Liu of Zhongshan Hospital Affiliated to Fudan University stated, "Patients with R/R MM have a poor prognosis after failing treatments including PIs, IMiDs, and anti-CD38-based therapies, with an ORR of only 29.8%, a median progression-free survival of 4.6 months, and a median overall survival of 12.4 months[1]. Although bispecific antibodies are reshaping the treatment landscape of R/R MM, trispecific antibodies targeting two antigens simultaneously may help overcome treatment resistance caused by intra-tumor and inter-tumor heterogeneity, as well as treatment-induced antigen escape. A substantial unmet clinical need remains in R/R MM, particularly among heavily pretreated and high-risk patients.

The dual-target coverage of BCMA and GPRC5D by IBI3003 addresses antigen expression heterogeneity and treatment resistance associated with single-target therapies, thereby reducing tumor escape. Its optimized CD3 affinity enables precise T-cell activation and tumor killing while improving safety. In the Phase 1 results presented at this meeting, IBI3003 demonstrated a manageable safety profile and impressive efficacy at the 360 μg/kg dose, with an ORR of 84.6%. Significant efficacy was also observed in patients with EMD or other high-risk features, fully demonstrating the potential of IBI3003 to overcome treatment resistance. The ORR reached 94.7% among patients who had received 2 to 4 prior lines of therapy. We look forward to the results of the ongoing Phase 3 clinical study of IBI3003."

About IBI3003 (Anti-GPRC5D/BCMA/CD3 Trispecific Antibody)

IBI3003 was developed using Innovent's proprietary Sanbody® platform. It is a novel trispecific antibody targeting G protein-coupled receptor C5D (GPRC5D), B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA), and CD3. The molecule was designed to overcome tumor escape caused by the loss or downregulation of a single tumor antigen. In preclinical mouse models, IBI3003 demonstrated superior in vivo anti-tumor activity compared with marketed benchmark bispecific antibodies. It also demonstrated particularly prominent tumor-killing activity in in vitro cell models with low expression of BCMA and GPRC5D.

Phase 1/2 clinical trials of IBI3003 (NCT06083207 and NCT07336472) are being conducted concurrently in China, Australia, and the United States to evaluate its safety, tolerability, and efficacy in patients with R/R MM. In China, IBI3003 has advanced into a pivotal registrational clinical stage. TriadicMM-1 (NCT07623798) is a multicenter, randomized, open-label Phase 3 study designed to compare the efficacy and safety of IBI3003 with investigator's choice of therapy in patients with R/R MM who have received 1 to 4 prior lines of therapy. The primary endpoint is progression-free survival (PFS) assessed by an independent review committee (IRC). In addition, the Phase II study of IBI3003 combined with CD38 monoclonal antibody for frontline MM is also ongoing (NCT07764861).

About Innovent

Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to empower patients worldwide with affordable, high-quality biopharmaceuticals. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that target some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has launched 20 products in the market. It has 1 asset under NMPA review, 5 assets in phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, and 20 more molecules in early clinical stage.

Innovent has entered into more than 30 strategic partnerships with global players such as Eli Lilly, Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, Sanofi, Incyte, and MD Anderson Cancer Center, representing an aggregate value of over RMB 350 billion. These efforts have set a benchmark for the high-quality outbound internationalization of China's innovative drug industry.

Guided by the motto, "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible.

For more information, visit www.innoventbio.com, or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Statement:



1) Innovent does not recommend the use of any unapproved drug (s)/indication (s).



2) Ramucirumab (Cyramza®) and selpercatinib (Retsevmo®), pirtobrutinib (Jaypirca®) and abemaciclib (Verzenios®) were developed by Eli Lilly and Company.



Disclaimer: Innovent does not recommend any off-label usage.

Forward-Looking Statements of Innovent Biologics

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Innovent does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Innovent with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Innovent's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Innovent's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

Reference: [1] Mateos M , Weisel K , Stefano V D ,et al.LocoMMotion: a prospective, non-interventional, multinational study of real-life current standards of care in patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma[J].Leukemia, 2022, 36:1371 - 1376.DOI:10.1038/s41375-022-01531-2.

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