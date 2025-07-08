2025 International Antibody Validation Meeting: First Look at Programme

Bath, UK – 8th July 2025 — CiteAb is pleased to announce the preliminary programme for the 2025 International Antibody Validation meeting, taking place from 9th–11th September at the University of Bath, UK.

With scientific support from AstraZeneca and co-organised with the University of Bath, this focused meeting brings together scientific leaders across the globe from academia, biotech, biopharma, and reagent supplier companies to tackle the pressing challenge of antibody validation.

With over $1 billion spent annually on research antibodies and up to 50% not working as expected, antibody validation is an essential part of improving reproducibility in life science [1,2]. Running since 2014, the Antibody Validation meeting fosters in-depth discussions and collaboration to help drive progress and discuss best practice in this field.

This year’s programme features 22 confirmed speakers from leading research institutions, supplier companies and independent organisations, including the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Regeneron, GSK, Novartis, the University of California, Davis and many more.

Talks from the 2025 programme include:

● Andrea Radtke, Leica Microsystems: It takes a community: Impact of HuBMAP and grassroots efforts to characterize antibodies for spatial biology applications

● Carl Laflamme, Neuro-SGC, YCharOS initiative: Antibody Validation as a Scientific Discipline: Lessons and Challenges from YCharOS

● Ulf Landegren, Uppsala University: Minimizing antibody cross-reactivity and revealing dynamic protein activity states via dual recognition in solution and in situ

● Deborah Moshinsky, Institute for Protein Innovation (IPI): Systematic Antibody Validation for Community Distribution Using High-Throughput Biophysical and Functional Testing

● Andrew Bradbury, Specifica, an IQVIA business: The AIntibody challenge: an update on the use of AI/ML in antibody discovery

Attendees will gain insights through a series of talks, a poster session and a meeting dinner over the two and half day event.

Dr Andrew Chalmers, CEO of CiteAb, commented ‘'We're really excited to welcome delegates from all over the world to CiteAb's home city of Bath this September. The AbVal meeting has always been a great event for lively discussion and the sharing of insight, experience and data from key stakeholders - all of which is essential to drive progress in antibody validation and experimental reproducibility. This year's meeting is shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet, with a fantastic array of speakers confirmed."

To learn more and view the preliminary programme, visit: https://www.antibodyvalidation.co.uk/

References:

1.R Kahn et al. eLife 2024

2.Ayoubi et al eLIife 2024