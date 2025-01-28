SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

10x Genomics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 12, 2025

January 28, 2025 
PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 after market close on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. The company will host a public conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results, business developments and outlook. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s website prior to the conference call.

Interested parties may access a live webcast of the fireside chat on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.10xgenomics.com/. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 45 days after the event.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables, and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world’s understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, our website (www.10xgenomics.com), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and our social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

Investors: investors@10xgenomics.com

Media: media@10xgenomics.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/10x-genomics-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2024-financial-results-on-february-12-2025-302362387.html

SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc.

