10x Genomics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for 2025

February 12, 2025 | 
PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 and provided outlook for 2025.

Recent Updates

  • Revenue was $165.0 million for the fourth quarter and $610.8 million for the full year of 2024, representing 10% and 1% decreases over the corresponding periods of 2023.
  • In collaboration with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) and Ultima Genomics, launched the Billion Cells Project, an effort to generate an unprecedented one billion cell dataset to fuel rapid progress in AI model development in biology.
  • Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $393.4 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $4.7 million over prior year.

“In 2024, we launched major new products across all three of our platforms and we made changes to our commercial organization and go-to-market strategy,” said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. “As we kick off 2025, our goal is to take advantage of these changes and deliver consistent execution. Despite the current uncertainty within U.S. academic research, we continue to have strong conviction in the large opportunity ahead.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue was $165.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, a 10% decrease from $184.0 million for the corresponding period.

Gross margin was 67% for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to 63% for the corresponding prior year period. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to change in product mix.

Operating expenses were $160.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a 6% decrease from $171.0 million for the corresponding prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by a $19.6 million in-process research and development expense related to an agreement to acquire certain intangible and other assets in the prior year period, partially offset by an increase in outside litigation expenses.

Operating loss was $49.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to an operating loss of $55.2 million for the corresponding prior year period. Operating loss includes $32.5 million of stock-based compensation for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to $38.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net loss was $49.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to a net loss of $49.0 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenue was $610.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, a 1% decrease from $618.7 million for 2023.

Gross margin was 68% for full year 2024, as compared to 66% for 2023. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to change in product mix.

Operating expenses were $609.0 million for full year 2024, as compared to $674.6 million for 2023, an decrease of 10%. The decrease was primarily driven by a $61.0 million in-process research and development expense related to an agreement to acquire certain intangible and other assets in the prior year period and lower personnel expenses, including stock-based compensation expense, partially offset by higher outside legal expenses.

Operating loss was $194.6 million for full year 2024, as compared to an operating loss of $265.3 million for 2023. This includes $140.7 million of stock-based compensation for full year 2024, as compared to $167.0 million for full year 2023.

Net loss was $182.6 million for full year 2024, as compared to a net loss of $255.1 million for 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $393.4 million as of December 31, 2024.

2025 Financial Guidance

10x Genomics expects full year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $610 million to $630 million, representing 0% to 3% growth over full year 2024. At the midpoint, this guidance implies double-digit growth for both Chromium reactions and overall spatial revenue.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

10x Genomics will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, business developments and outlook after market close on Thursday, February 12, 2025 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.10xgenomics.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 45 days after the event.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world’s understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), Facebook, Bluesky or YouTube.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “see,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “would,” “likely,” “seek” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.'s collaboration with CZI and Ultima Genomics, positioning, product launches, commercial organization restructuring, go-to-market strategy, goals, uncertainty within academic research, commercial opportunity and our financial performance and results of operations, including our expectations regarding revenue and guidance. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors and such statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.'s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. The material risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the company’s most recently-filed 10-K and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, our website (www.10xgenomics.com), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and our social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

Investors: investors@10xgenomics.com

Media: media@10xgenomics.com

10x Genomics, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue (1)

$ 165,021

$ 183,979

$ 610,785

$ 618,727

Cost of revenue (2)

54,066

68,197

196,303

209,414

Gross profit

110,955

115,782

414,482

409,313

Operating expenses:

Research and development (2)

66,968

65,267

264,698

270,332

In-process research and development

19,578

60,980

Selling, general and administrative (2)

93,826

86,125

344,343

343,330

Total operating expenses

160,794

170,970

609,041

674,642

Loss from operations

(49,839)

(55,188)

(194,559)

(265,329)

Other income (expense):

Interest income

4,026

4,637

18,448

16,906

Interest expense

(8)

(4)

(33)

Other income (expense), net

(2,567)

3,961

(1,585)

(307)

Total other income

1,459

8,590

16,859

16,566

Loss before provision for income taxes

(48,380)

(46,598)

(177,700)

(248,763)

Provision for income taxes

648

2,354

4,927

6,336

Net loss

$ (49,028)

$ (48,952)

$ (182,627)

$ (255,099)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.40)

$ (0.41)

$ (1.52)

$ (2.18)

Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted

121,596,351

118,565,724

120,451,550

117,165,036

(1)

The following table represents revenue by source for the periods indicated (in thousands). Spatial products includes the Company’s Visium and Xenium products:

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Instruments

Chromium

$ 10,929

$ 11,150

$ 35,212

$ 47,866

Spatial

13,425

27,248

57,503

75,605

Total instruments revenue

24,354

38,398

92,715

123,471

Consumables

Chromium

97,737

118,144

372,308

420,316

Spatial

35,795

22,170

121,124

59,237

Total consumables revenue

133,532

140,314

493,432

479,553

Services

7,135

5,267

24,638

15,703

Total revenue

$ 165,021

$ 183,979

$ 610,785

$ 618,727

The following table presents revenue by geography based on the location of the customer for the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Americas

United States

$ 84,285

$ 99,322

$ 334,318

$ 360,091

Americas (excluding United States)

2,936

4,520

13,447

13,101

Total Americas

87,221

103,842

347,765

373,192

Europe, Middle East and Africa

49,828

50,589

159,762

142,276

Asia-Pacific

China

14,609

11,748

57,300

50,965

Asia-Pacific (excluding China)

13,363

17,800

45,958

52,294

Total Asia-Pacific

27,972

29,548

103,258

103,259

Total Revenue

$ 165,021

$ 183,979

$ 610,785

$ 618,727

(2)

Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

(in thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Cost of revenue

$ 2,221

$ 1,928

$ 8,348

$ 7,068

Research and development

15,587

17,608

66,315

72,804

Selling, general and administrative

14,731

19,382

66,086

87,078

Total stock-based compensation expense

$ 32,539

$ 38,918

$ 140,749

$ 166,950

10x Genomics, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31,

2024

2023

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 344,067

$ 359,284

Marketable securities

49,335

29,411

Accounts receivable, net

87,862

114,832

Inventory

83,107

73,706

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

20,016

18,789

Total current assets

584,387

596,022

Property and equipment, net

252,648

279,571

Operating lease right-of-use assets

57,290

65,361

Goodwill

4,511

4,511

Intangible assets, net

15,671

16,616

Other noncurrent assets

4,129

3,062

Total assets

$ 918,636

$ 965,143

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$ 12,909

$ 15,738

Accrued compensation and related benefits

33,615

30,105

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

41,165

56,648

Deferred revenue

20,658

13,150

Operating lease liabilities

9,286

11,521

Total current liabilities

117,633

127,162

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

73,327

83,849

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

12,513

8,814

Other noncurrent liabilities

5,029

4,275

Total liabilities

208,502

224,100

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders’ equity:

Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or

outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 1,100,000,000 shares authorized and 122,291,837

and 119,095,362 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023

2

2

Additional paid-in capital

2,177,672

2,025,890

Accumulated deficit

(1,467,047)

(1,284,420)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(493)

(429)

Total stockholders’ equity

710,134

741,043

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$ 918,636

$ 965,143

Cumulative instruments sold

As of December 31,

2024

2023

2022

Chromium

5,808

5,180

4,411

Visium CytAssist

810

531

211

Xenium

421

255

8

Cumulative instruments sold

7,039

5,966

4,630

Total consumables reactions sold

Year ended December 31,

2024

2023

2022

Chromium

310,900

312,500

290,900

Visium

35,400

29,300

28,300

Xenium

10,800

5,200

100

Total consumable reactions

357,100

347,000

319,300

