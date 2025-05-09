SUBSCRIBE
10x Genomics Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

May 9, 2025 | 
10 min read

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

  • Revenue was $154.9 million for the first quarter. Excluding $16.8 million related to a patent litigation settlement, revenue was $138.1 million, a 2% decrease from the corresponding period of 2024, primarily driven by a significant decrease in instrument revenue.
  • Ended the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $426.9 million. As a further effort to strengthen its balance sheet, the company recently implemented a plan to reduce operating expenses for 2025 by more than $50 million compared to prior year, including a reduction of approximately 8% of the company's global workforce.
  • Unveiled a roadmap of product launches across all three platforms at the 2025 AGBT General Meeting, further expanding mega-scale experimental capabilities within Chromium, adding new products to the Visium platform and extending into protein offerings to unlock multiomic insights within Xenium.
  • Announced a partnership with Arc Institute to accelerate the development of the Arc Virtual Cell Atlas, leveraging Chromium Flex technology to generate high quality single cell data at large scale.

"Customer enthusiasm and improving consumables trends reinforce our conviction in our technology and in the potential of Single Cell and Spatial," said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "However, given uncertainty in U.S. academic and government research funding, we are temporarily moving to quarterly guidance until we see greater visibility return. During this period, we are taking actions to serve our customers and make focused investments, while prioritizing cost reduction initiatives to protect our strong balance sheet."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue was $154.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, a 10% increase from $141.0 million for the corresponding prior year period. Revenue includes license and royalty revenue of $16.8 million related to a worldwide patent litigation settlement.

Gross margin was 68% for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to 66% for the corresponding prior year period. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to higher license and royalty revenue and lower manufacturing costs, partially offset by an increase in inventory reserves. Excluding the impact of license and royalty revenue, gross margin was 64% for the first quarter of 2025.

Operating expenses were $144.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, a 6% decrease from $154.4 million for the corresponding prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by a $9.2 million gain on settlement related to the litigation settlement.

Operating loss was $39.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $61.5 million for the corresponding prior year period. Operating loss includes $31.1 million of stock-based compensation for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $36.1 million of stock-based compensation for the corresponding prior year period.

Net loss was $34.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to a net loss of $59.9 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $426.9 million as of March 31, 2025.

2025 Financial Guidance

As a result of recent U.S. policy changes, including their effects on academic and government research funding, 10x Genomics is withdrawing its previously issued full year revenue guidance. 10x Genomics is implementing guidance for the second quarter of 2025 and expects revenue to be in the range of $138 million to $142 million, representing 1% growth sequentially at the midpoint, excluding the license and royalty revenue from the settlement.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

10x Genomics will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2025 financial results, business developments and outlook after market close on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.10xgenomics.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay at least 45 days after the event.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Bluesky or YouTube.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "see," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "would," "likely," "seek" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.'s partnerships, plans, positioning, product launches, organization, goals, opportunities, potential, specifications, costs, enthusiasm, trends and adoption of 10x Genomics, Inc.'s products and services, expected performance advantages and benefits of using 10x Genomics, Inc.'s products and services and 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial performance and results of operations, including expectations regarding revenue and guidance as well as government policy and academic and government research funding. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors and such statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.'s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in 10x Genomics' expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. The material risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recently-filed 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and the company's 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the SEC from time to time.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website (https://www.10xgenomics.com/), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

Investors: investors@10xgenomics.com

Media: media@10xgenomics.com

10x Genomics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)







Three Months Ended

March 31,



2025



2024

Products and services revenue (1)

$         137,823



$         141,005

License and royalty revenue (1)

17,060



1

Revenue

154,883



141,006

Cost of products and services revenue (2)

49,438



48,092

Gross profit

105,445



92,914

Operating expenses:







Research and development (2)

64,245



68,638

Selling, general and administrative (2)

89,728



85,774

Gain on settlement

(9,200)



Total operating expenses

144,773



154,412

Loss from operations

(39,328)



(61,498)

Other income (expense):







Interest income

3,686



4,736

Interest expense



(1)

Other income (expense), net

2,136



(1,040)

Total other income

5,822



3,695

Loss before provision for income taxes

(33,506)



(57,803)

Provision for income taxes

852



2,146

Net loss

$          (34,358)



$          (59,949)









Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$              (0.28)



$              (0.50)

Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted

122,606,091



119,394,180

 

(1)     The following table represents revenue by source for the periods indicated (in thousands). Spatial products includes the Company's Visium and Xenium products:

 



Three Months Ended

March 31,



2025



2024

Instruments







Chromium

$              5,913



$              7,850

Spatial

$              8,902



17,603

Total instruments revenue

14,815



25,453

Consumables







Chromium

84,109



83,927

Spatial

31,247



26,408

Total consumables revenue

115,356



110,335

Services

7,652



5,217

Products and services revenue

137,823



141,005

License and royalty revenue

17,060



1

Total revenue

$         154,883



$         141,006

 

The following table presents revenue by geography based on the location of the customer for the periods indicated (in thousands):

 



Three Months Ended

March 31,



2025



2024

Americas







United States*

$           86,818



$           75,637

Americas (excluding United States)

3,752



3,993

Total Americas

90,570



79,630

Europe, Middle East and Africa

31,895



34,721

Asia-Pacific







China

16,883



13,924

Asia-Pacific (excluding China)

15,535



12,731

Total Asia-Pacific

32,418



26,655

Total revenue

$         154,883



$         141,006

* Includes license and royalty revenue.

 

(2)     Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

 



Three Months Ended

March 31,

(in thousands)

2025



2024

Cost of revenue

$              2,481



$              2,033

Research and development

14,106



16,888

Selling, general and administrative

14,489



17,208

Total stock-based compensation expense

$           31,076



$           36,129

 

10x Genomics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)











March 31,

2025



December 31,

2024

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$         377,061



$         344,067

Marketable securities

49,844



49,335

Accounts receivable, net

52,549



87,862

Inventory

74,710



83,107

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

25,566



20,016

Total current assets

579,730



584,387

Property and equipment, net

246,087



252,648

Operating lease right-of-use assets

55,577



57,290

Goodwill

4,511



4,511

Intangible assets, net

15,192



15,671

Other noncurrent assets

2,296



4,129

Total assets

$         903,393



$         918,636

Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$           10,068



$           12,909

Accrued compensation and related benefits

21,957



33,615

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

45,483



41,165

Deferred revenue

20,949



20,658

Operating lease liabilities

9,443



9,286

Total current liabilities

107,900



117,633

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

70,631



73,327

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

12,569



12,513

Other noncurrent liabilities

5,398



5,029

Total liabilities

196,498



208,502

Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock



Common stock

2



2

Additional paid-in capital

2,208,665



2,177,672

Accumulated deficit

(1,501,405)



(1,467,047)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(367)



(493)

Total stockholders' equity

706,895



710,134

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$         903,393



$         918,636

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/10x-genomics-reports-first-quarter-2025-financial-results-302450468.html

SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc.

