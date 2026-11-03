10x Genomics Launches Sentira Single Cell, A New Agentic AI Experience for Chromium Analysis

Powered by Anthropic's Claude, Sentira Single Cell enables researchers to analyze Chromium data using natural language, accelerating the path from scientific questions to experimental conclusions

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), the life science technology leader focused on accelerating science and advancing human health, today announced the commercial launch of Sentira Single Cell, a cloud-based agentic analysis application that puts sophisticated single cell insights at the fingertips of every researcher. Sentira Single Cell allows researchers to explore their Chromium data, ask scientific questions and test hypotheses through a natural language interface, while an AI agent plans and executes the analysis, then returns and documents experimental conclusions.

10x has long worked to democratize single cell research, bringing its technologies to more scientists and making them increasingly routine across biological research. Sentira Single Cell represents the next step in that effort, helping ensure that as more scientists generate increasingly rich single cell data, they can also independently explore, analyze and understand it.

Sentira Single Cell brings agentic AI directly into the analysis workflow. Researchers can bring a scientific question or hypothesis to the application in natural language, or ask the agent to propose a hypothesis based on their data. The agent determines how to approach the question, develops an analysis plan for the researcher to review and refine, executes the analysis and returns results. The analysis is captured in an editable, reproducible notebook, giving researchers a transparent record of the methods and code used to reach each result. From there, researchers can continue asking questions, requesting changes and exploring their data with the agent, keeping scientists in control throughout the path to experimental conclusions.

"What stands out to me is how easily Sentira Single Cell lets us ask questions of our data directly and get answers quickly. The questions themselves aren't new, but being able to ask them in natural language changes how fast we can get answers and move toward insights that matter for patients," said Henry Long, PhD, Scientific Director, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Built on 10x Cloud, Sentira Single Cell provides the computing power needed to analyze Chromium data of any scale and run multiple analyses in parallel without requiring researchers to configure or manage their own infrastructure.

"For years, one of the biggest challenges in single cell analysis has been the last mile between generating data and answering the specific scientific question a researcher set out to explore," said Michael Schnall-Levin, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Strategy Officer and Founding Scientist at 10x Genomics. "Sentira Single Cell fundamentally changes that experience. By combining agentic AI with our deep expertise in single cell biology, Chromium data and analysis workflows, we've built an experience that makes sophisticated analysis accessible to far more researchers."

Sentira Single Cell builds on 10x’s existing partnership with Anthropic. Powered by Anthropic's Claude models, Sentira Single Cell builds on that work by bringing agentic reasoning into a purpose-built experience for Chromium analysis. Claude enables the agent to reason through complex, multi-step analyses and adapt as researchers ask new questions and refine what they want to explore.

"Great leaps have been made when it comes to generating high-dimensional data. But analyzing and interpreting that data, and generating hypotheses off the back of it, has remained a bottleneck. This is an important example of the uplift AI can bring for scientists. Sentira makes it so much easier for scientists to understand what they're seeing and come up with ideas that will accelerate progress," said Jonah Cool, Head of Partnerships & Beneficial Deployments, Science at Anthropic.

Sentira Single Cell is available today, with promotional credits available for users to get started and consumption-based pricing that scales with analysis needs. The launch expands the Sentira platform, introduced at the end of September, with Sentira Spatial Analysis in Early Access, advancing 10x's broader vision to transform how researchers turn increasingly complex biological data into experimental conclusions.

For more information, visit 10xgenomics.com.

About 10x Genomics



10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated research solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Bluesky or YouTube.

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SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc.