10x Genomics Announces Sentira, a New Computational Platform to Turn Complex Biological Data Into Experimental Conclusions

Sentira Spatial Analysis leverages NVIDIA accelerated computing to cut spatial data processing times from hours to minutes, putting rapid, iterative analysis at the fingertips of every researcher

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), the life science technology leader focused on accelerating science and advancing human health, today announced Sentira, a new cloud analysis platform that extends the 10x experience from data generation to experimental conclusions, beginning with Sentira Spatial Analysis. For more than a decade, 10x has pioneered technologies that catalyzed the single cell and spatial biology revolutions, changing how researchers measure and understand biology. Sentira extends that innovation into analysis, giving researchers a faster, easier way to analyze increasingly rich biological data and reach experimental conclusions.

This step beyond data generation comes at an important moment for 10x and spatial biology. With Atera beginning to ship to customers today, spatial whole transcriptome data is becoming faster and easier to generate at scale, enabling increasingly ambitious studies. Yet getting from experiment to biological conclusions has historically required researchers to navigate a fragmented downstream analysis workflow spanning multiple tools, handoffs and areas of expertise. Sentira Spatial aims to change that, creating an integrated experience that brings the journey from spatial sample to insight into one connected ecosystem. By reducing core data processing steps from hours to minutes, researchers can iterate more rapidly, test hypotheses and explore their data in real time, accelerating the path toward actionable biological outcomes.

"Our vision for Sentira is to fundamentally change how researchers turn increasingly complex biological data into experimental conclusions, and Sentira Spatial is just the first step," said Filip Defoort, Senior Vice President, Software at 10x Genomics. "By bringing together our understanding of biology, the technologies that generate the data and the analysis workflows researchers rely on, we can give scientists a faster, more direct path from the questions they ask to the discoveries that follow."

As biological datasets grow in scale and complexity, 10x is collaborating with NVIDIA to make advanced computing capabilities more accessible to researchers. NVIDIA accelerated computing unlocks the spatial workflow, from real-time data processing on the Atera instrument to downstream analysis in Sentira Spatial. With GPU acceleration, Sentira Spatial can reduce the analysis iteration cycle from hours on CPU alternatives to minutes. Underpinning that speed is rapids-singlecell, co-developed by scverse and NVIDIA, which brings GPU acceleration to widely used biological analysis methods. By integrating rapids-singlecell directly into Sentira Spatial, 10x is making GPU-accelerated analysis accessible to more researchers, translating speed into scientific progress without requiring them to build or manage the underlying computing infrastructure themselves.

"Spatial biology is generating datasets of unprecedented scale and complexity, making accelerated computing essential to advancing discovery," said Rory Kelleher, Senior Director of Global Business Development for Life Sciences at NVIDIA. "By combining NVIDIA accelerated computing and rapids-singlecell with 10x Genomics' expertise across spatial data generation and analysis, Sentira can reduce core analysis cycles from hours to minutes—helping researchers iterate faster and focus on uncovering biological insights."

Sentira Spatial is available at no cost through Early Access for researchers using either Xenium or Atera and will continue to expand with new capabilities, including multi-sample analysis to support larger spatial studies. Sentira Spatial is expected to launch commercially in early 2027 as a paid analysis platform, with consumption-based credit pricing and planned enterprise subscription options.

Additional pricing details will be shared at launch.

About 10x Genomics



10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated research solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Bluesky or YouTube.

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