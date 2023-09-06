SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Bio NC

Precision BioSciences to Attend and Present at Upcoming September 2023 Investor Conferences

September 6, 2023 | 
1 min read

Precision BioSciences, Inc., a gene editing company utilizing its proprietary ARCUS® platform to develop in vivo gene editing therapies, announced that members of management will participate in the following investor conferences in the month of September.

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a gene editing company utilizing its proprietary ARCUS® platform to develop in vivo gene editing therapies, today announced that members of management will participate in the following investor conferences in the month of September:

H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference 2023
Date: September 11, 2023
Time: Available on-demand at 7:00 am ET

Jefferies Gene Editing/Gene Therapy Summit
Date: September 27, 2023
Time: 8:30 am ET

Live webcasts will be accessible on Precision’s website in the Investors section under Events & Presentations at https://investor.precisionbiosciences.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly precise and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline consists of in vivo gene editing candidates designed to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230906587845/en/

Contacts

Mei Burris
Director, Investor Relations and Finance
Mei.Burris@precisionbiosciences.com

Source: Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Events North Carolina
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Drug Development
Novo Nordisk Continues Manufacturing Spending Spree With $4.1B Investment
June 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
Donanemab’s Promise, BIO Wrap and Mass Layoffs
June 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
June 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin