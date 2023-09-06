Precision BioSciences to Attend and Present at Upcoming September 2023 Investor Conferences

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a gene editing company utilizing its proprietary ARCUS® platform to develop in vivo gene editing therapies, today announced that members of management will participate in the following investor conferences in the month of September:

H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference 2023

Date: September 11, 2023

Time: Available on-demand at 7:00 am ET

Jefferies Gene Editing/Gene Therapy Summit

Date: September 27, 2023

Time: 8:30 am ET

Live webcasts will be accessible on Precision’s website in the Investors section under Events & Presentations at https://investor.precisionbiosciences.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly precise and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline consists of in vivo gene editing candidates designed to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

