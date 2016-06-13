PerkinElmer And Sofie Biosciences Extend And Expand Partnership

LOS ANGELES and HOPKINTON, Mass., June 10, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFIE BIOSCIENCES, a molecular imaging company, and PerkinElmer, a global leader in the life sciences, are pleased to announce a multi-year extension of their existing partnership to deliver preclinical in vivo imaging tools for positron emission tomography (PET). PET is a non-invasive, translational imaging technology that quantitatively and safely measures the biology of disease.

The early renewal of their partnership reinforces each company’s commitment to increase the utilization of preclinical in vivo imaging and PET. This new deal includes the expansion of technology development, including new proprietary detectors, as well as further scaling of manufacturing, efforts that position both companies for future growth.

Patrick Phelps, SOFIE’s President & CEO commented, “PerkinElmer and SOFIE see a unique market opportunity opened up by the departure of larger companies from the preclinical PET field. SOFIE has chosen to extend the partnership with our friends at PerkinElmer because of their world-class global service organization and relentless focus on the right imaging solutions to answer the biological questions of preclinical researchers.”

This announcement comes at the start of the annual meeting of the Society of Nuclear Medicine & Molecular Imaging in San Diego, CA from June 11 15th. SOFIE (Booth 936) and PerkinElmer (Booth 939) will showcase multimodal benchtop imaging systems with integrated animal handling for mice and rats and an automated radiochemical synthesis platform at the conference.

About PerkinElmer, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on improving the health and safety of people and the environment. The Company reported revenue of approximately $2.2 billion in 2014, has about 7,700 employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.

For more information on PerkinElmer’s imaging solutions, please visit: http://www.perkinelmer.com/category/in-vivo-imaging-instruments

About Sofie Biosciences, Inc.

Sofie Biosciences looks to increase the adoption and application diversity of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by removing traditional barriers of cost and complexity. By combining novel PET imaging agents with innovative imaging and radiochemistry systems, SOFIE provides researchers and physicians with better tools to investigate the biology of disease.

For more information about SOFIE’s PET probes and imaging and radiochemistry products, please visit: http://www.sofiebio.com

