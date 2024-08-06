SUBSCRIBE
Penumbra, Inc. to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

August 5, 2024 | 
ALAMEDA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

Event: Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Time: 9:00am ET/6:00am PT

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the “Events and Presentations” section under the “Investors” tab of the company’s website at www.penumbrainc.com. The webcast will be available on the company’s website for at least two weeks following the event.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., the world’s leading thrombectomy company, is focused on developing the most innovative technologies for challenging medical conditions such as ischemic stroke, venous thromboembolism such as pulmonary embolism, and acute limb ischemia. Our broad portfolio, which includes computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT), centers on removing blood clots from head-to-toe with speed, safety and simplicity. By pioneering these innovations, we support healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries, working to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Investor Relations

Penumbra, Inc.

investors@penumbrainc.com

