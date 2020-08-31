Paul Clark Joins Agenus Board of Directors

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapy, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced the election of Mr. Paul Clark to Agenus’ Board of Directors.
“I am delighted to welcome Paul Clark to our Board at this timely point as we prepare for the commercial launch of our first IO antibodies,” said Garo Armen, PhD, Chairman and CEO of Agenus. “Paul’s broad experience and success in pharmaceutical and biotech companies, which includes the development and the launch of multiple commercial products, as CEO and senior management, will be invaluable to Agenus as we transition into a commercial company with a very deep pipeline.”
“I am pleased to be part of the exciting future of Agenus,” said Paul Clark. “Agenus has multiple clinical candidates showing promising results, lead programs advancing to BLA in the near-term, and a pipeline of innovation that have the potential to provide important benefit to patients with cancer.”
Paul has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry including President and CEO of ICOS and Executive Vice President and board member at Abbott Laboratories. Paul has board appointments at multiple technology, life sciences, and software companies, including Keysight Technologies and Agilent Technologies. Paul has also served on the strategic advisory board and as an operating partner of Genstar Capital, a middle market private equity firm which focuses on investments in selected segments of life sciences and healthcare services. Paul received his MBA from Dartmouth College, Amos Tuck School and his BS in Finance from the University of Alabama.
