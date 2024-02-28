Patterson Companies Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Operating Results

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) today reported operating results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter ended January 27, 2024.

“Patterson navigated a dynamic environment during our fiscal third quarter to deliver sales growth and gross margin expansion,” said Don Zurbay, President and CEO of Patterson Companies. “Our dental consumables and production animal businesses both continued to generate above-market sales growth, demonstrating the deep, differentiated value proposition we provide customers across the markets we serve.

“We have revised our guidance to reflect current expectations for the fourth quarter, including continued headwinds in the dental equipment market. During the fiscal third quarter, we remained focused on enhancing our long-term performance, including strategic investments in our capabilities and additional actions to enhance profitability. Our continued commitment to return capital to shareholders – including nearly $150 million during the fiscal third quarter – further underscores our confidence in the resilience of our end markets and Patterson’s value creation potential.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Consolidated net sales were $1.62 billion (see attached Sales Summary for further details), an increase of 1.0 percent compared to the same period last year. Internal sales, which are adjusted for the effects of currency translation, contributions from recent acquisitions and the net impact of an interest rate swap, increased 0.3 percent over the prior year period.

Reported net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $47.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to $53.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted net income1 attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., which excludes deal amortization, totaled $55.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to $61.1 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The year-over-year decrease in reported and adjusted net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was primarily due to lower sales of dental equipment and increased operating expenses compared to the prior year period.

Patterson Dental

Reported net sales in the Dental segment for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 were $637.1 million. Internal sales increased 2.5 percent compared to the fiscal 2023 third quarter. Internal sales of consumables increased 6.3 percent year-over-year. Excluding the deflationary impact of certain infection control products, internal sales of consumables increased 7.2 percent year-over-year. Compared to the prior year period, internal sales of equipment decreased 2.4 percent and internal sales of value-added services decreased 0.2 percent.

Patterson Animal Health

Reported net sales in the Animal Health segment for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 were $967.3 million. Internal sales decreased 1.5 percent year-over-year as positive growth in the production animal business was more than offset by reduced sales in the companion animal business. Within the Animal Health segment, internal sales of consumables decreased 2.0 percent, internal sales of equipment decreased 5.9 percent and internal sales of value-added services increased 44.2 percent.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

During the first nine months of fiscal 2024, Patterson Companies used $719.8 million of cash from operating activities and collected deferred purchase price receivables of $770.3 million, generating $50.5 million in cash, compared to generating $29.8 million in the prior year period. Free cash flow1 (see definition below and attached free cash flow table) during the first nine months of fiscal 2024 improved by $11.9 million compared to the first nine months of fiscal 2023 due to a decreased level of working capital during the first nine months of fiscal 2024.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, Patterson declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share, returning $24.7 million in cash dividends to shareholders. Also, under an existing share repurchase authorization, the company repurchased approximately $124.1 million of shares during the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Through the first nine months of fiscal 2024, Patterson Companies returned $289.6 million to shareholders in the form of cash dividends and share repurchases. At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2024, Patterson had approximately $195 million of share repurchase authority remaining on its current share repurchase authorization.

Year-to-Date Results

Consolidated reported net sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 totaled $4.85 billion, a 2.0 percent year-over-year increase. Internal sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2024, which are adjusted for the effects of currency translation, contributions from recent acquisitions and the net impact of an interest rate swap, increased 1.2 percent year-over-year. Through the first nine months of fiscal 2024, Dental segment internal sales increased 1.4 percent, including a 4.6 percent increase in consumables, a 4.7 percent decline in equipment and a 2.9 percent increase in value-added services. Through the first nine months of fiscal 2024, Animal Health segment internal sales increased 0.8 percent, including 0.3 percent growth in consumables, a 3.0 percent decline in equipment and a 59.5 percent increase in value-added services.

Reported net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. was $118.9 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to $132.6 million, or $1.35 per diluted share in last year’s period. Adjusted net income1 attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., which excludes deal amortization, totaled $140.9 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, compared to $154.0 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, in the year-ago period.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Patterson Companies today revised its fiscal 2024 earnings guidance, which is provided on both a GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted1 basis:

GAAP earnings are expected to be in the range of $1.99 to $2.04 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP adjusted earnings 1 are expected to be in the range of $2.30 to $2.35 per diluted share.

are expected to be in the range of $2.30 to $2.35 per diluted share. Our non-GAAP adjusted earnings1 guidance excludes the after-tax impact of:

- Deal amortization expenses of approximately $29.3 million ($0.31 per diluted share).

Our guidance reflects the strength of our business and competitive positioning, as well as our expectations for the North American and international end markets in which we operate, which we expect to be affected by the ongoing challenges of inflationary trends and higher interest rates and additional slow-down in the broader economy. Beyond macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, our guidance further assumes that there are no material adverse developments associated with wide-spread public health concerns.

1Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The term “internal sales” used in this release represents net sales adjusted for the effects of currency translation, contributions from recent acquisitions and the net impact of an interest rate swap. Foreign currency impact represents the difference in results that is attributable to fluctuations in currency exchange rates the company uses to convert results for all foreign entities where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. The company calculates the impact as the difference between the current period results translated using the current period currency exchange rates and using the comparable prior period’s currency exchange rates. The company believes the disclosure of net sales excluding the impact of foreign currency, an interest rate swap and recent acquisitions provides useful supplementary information to investors in light of fluctuations in these variables that are independent of our period-over-period performance.

The term “free cash flow” used in this release is defined as net cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures plus the collection of deferred purchase price receivables.

The Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures table appearing behind the accompanying financial information is provided to adjust reported GAAP measures, namely net sales, gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, other income (expense), net, income before taxes, income tax expense, net income, net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., and diluted earnings per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. for the impact of deal amortization and an interest rate swap along with any related tax effects of these items.

Deal amortization represents non-cash intangible amortization expense, primarily related to the acquisition of Animal Health International.

Interest rate swap -- Our customer financing net sales include the impact of changes in interest rates on deferred purchase price receivables, as the average interest rate in our contract portfolio may not fluctuate at the same rate as interest rate markets, resulting in an increase or reduction of gain on contract sales. We enter into an interest rate swap to hedge a portion of the related interest rate risk. These agreements do not qualify for hedge accounting, and the gains or losses on an interest rate swap are reported in other income and expense in our condensed consolidated statements of operation and other comprehensive income. We present a non-GAAP adjustment to reclassify the mark-to-market adjustment on the interest rate swap from other income (expense) to net sales to align the swap impact with the impact on customer financing net sales. We believe adjusted net sales, adjusted gross profit and adjusted operating income, which include the gains and losses on the interest rate swap, provides additional comparability from period to period because they present the impact of interest rate fluctuations, net of the mark-to-market swap adjustment, within adjusted net sales. We note the net impact of interest rate fluctuations has a minimal impact on net income.

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures may provide a helpful representation of the company’s performance and enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely for informational and comparative purposes and should not be regarded as a replacement for corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures.

Third Quarter Conference Call and Replay

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 27,

2024 January 28,

2023 January 27,

2024 January 28,

2023 Net sales $ 1,616,095 $ 1,600,850 $ 4,845,612 $ 4,750,319 Gross profit 351,006 342,962 1,009,087 983,184 Operating expenses 280,994 267,040 843,950 812,323 Operating income 70,012 75,922 165,137 170,861 Other income (expense): Other income, net 3,653 3,096 22,650 23,079 Interest expense (11,725 ) (9,731 ) (31,879 ) (22,838 ) Income before taxes 61,940 69,287 155,908 171,102 Income tax expense 14,347 15,440 37,330 39,346 Net income 47,593 53,847 118,578 131,756 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (110 ) (82 ) (317 ) (836 ) Net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ 47,703 $ 53,929 $ 118,895 $ 132,592 Earnings per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.: Basic $ 0.52 $ 0.55 $ 1.26 $ 1.37 Diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.55 $ 1.26 $ 1.35 Weighted average shares: Basic 92,009 97,327 94,088 96,957 Diluted 92,519 97,977 94,704 97,881 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.78 $ 0.78

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) January 27, 2024 April 29, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 123,998 $ 159,669 Receivables, net 484,530 477,384 Inventory 902,733 795,072 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 321,302 351,011 Total current assets 1,832,563 1,783,136 Property and equipment, net 226,013 212,283 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 108,506 92,956 Goodwill and identifiable intangibles, net 359,593 388,293 Investments 164,459 160,022 Long-term receivables, net and other 248,815 242,456 Total assets $ 2,939,949 $ 2,879,146 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 683,300 $ 724,993 Other accrued liabilities 234,151 250,949 Operating lease liabilities 31,137 28,390 Current maturities of long-term debt 4,125 36,000 Borrowings on revolving credit 331,000 45,000 Total current liabilities 1,283,713 1,085,332 Long-term debt 448,219 451,231 Non-current operating lease liabilities 80,499 67,376 Other non-current liabilities 155,353 156,672 Total liabilities 1,967,784 1,760,611 Stockholders’ equity 972,165 1,118,535 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,939,949 $ 2,879,146

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended January 27,

2024 January 28,

2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 118,578 $ 131,756 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 65,198 62,298 Non-cash employee compensation 15,395 11,349 Non-cash losses (gains) and other, net 4,120 7,227 Change in assets and liabilities: Receivables (744,275 ) (729,039 ) Inventory (106,328 ) (155,184 ) Accounts payable (43,533 ) 20,947 Accrued liabilities (14,510 ) (40,909 ) Other changes from operating activities, net (14,494 ) (36,642 ) Net cash used in operating activities (719,849 ) (728,197 ) Investing activities: Additions to property and equipment and software (51,196 ) (42,442 ) Collection of deferred purchase price receivables 770,319 758,001 Payments related to acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,108 ) (33,257 ) Payments related to investments — (15,000 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 718,015 667,302 Financing activities: Dividends paid (75,021 ) (75,954 ) Repurchases of common stock (214,587 ) (15,000 ) Payments on long-term debt (35,250 ) — Draw on revolving credit 286,000 146,000 Other financing activities 4,767 12,866 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (34,091 ) 67,912 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 254 (1,741 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (35,671 ) 5,276 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 159,669 142,014 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 123,998 $ 147,290

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. SALES SUMMARY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) January 27,

2024 January 28,

2023 Total

Sales

Growth Foreign

Exchange

Impact Net

Interest

Rate

Swap Acquisition

Impact Internal

Sales

Growth Three Months Ended Consolidated net sales Consumable $ 1,262,290 $ 1,250,859 0.9 % 0.6 % — % 0.1 % 0.2 % Equipment 245,262 252,671 (2.9 ) — — — (2.9 ) Value-added services and other 108,543 97,320 11.5 0.4 (1.7 ) 3.4 9.4 Total $ 1,616,095 $ 1,600,850 1.0 % 0.5 % (0.1 )% 0.3 % 0.3 % Dental Consumable $ 350,953 $ 330,199 6.3 % — % — % — % 6.3 % Equipment 211,352 216,642 (2.4 ) — — — (2.4 ) Value-added services and other 74,832 74,955 (0.2 ) — — — (0.2 ) Total $ 637,137 $ 621,796 2.5 % — % — % — % 2.5 % Animal Health Consumable $ 911,337 $ 920,660 (1.0 )% 0.8 % — % 0.2 % (2.0 )% Equipment 33,910 36,029 (5.9 ) — — — (5.9 ) Value-added services and other 22,030 12,689 73.6 3.0 — 26.4 44.2 Total $ 967,277 $ 969,378 (0.2 )% 0.8 % — % 0.5 % (1.5 )% Corporate Value-added services and other $ 11,681 $ 9,676 20.7 % — % (16.8 )% — % 37.5 % Total $ 11,681 $ 9,676 20.7 % — % (16.8 )% — % 37.5 %

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. SALES SUMMARY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) January 27,

2024 January 28,

2023 Total

Sales

Growth Foreign

Exchange

Impact Net

Interest

Rate

Swap Acquisition

Impact Internal

Sales

Growth Nine Months Ended Consolidated net sales Consumable $ 3,897,378 $ 3,813,884 2.2 % 0.6 % — % 0.2 % 1.4 % Equipment 639,526 670,502 (4.6 ) (0.1 ) — — (4.5 ) Value-added services and other 308,708 265,933 16.1 0.4 (1.2 ) 5.2 11.7 Total $ 4,845,612 $ 4,750,319 2.0 % 0.5 % (0.1 )% 0.4 % 1.2 % Dental Consumable $ 1,049,492 $ 1,005,528 4.4 % (0.2 )% — % — % 4.6 % Equipment 549,028 577,158 (4.9 ) (0.2 ) — — (4.7 ) Value-added services and other 232,298 225,950 2.8 (0.1 ) — — 2.9 Total $ 1,830,818 $ 1,808,636 1.2 % (0.2 )% — % — % 1.4 % Animal Health Consumable $ 2,847,886 $ 2,808,356 1.4 % 0.9 % — % 0.2 % 0.3 % Equipment 90,498 93,344 (3.0 ) — — — (3.0 ) Value-added services and other 64,505 31,044 107.8 4.0 — 44.3 59.5 Total $ 3,002,889 $ 2,932,744 2.4 % 0.9 % — % 0.7 % 0.8 % Corporate Value-added services and other $ 11,905 $ 8,939 33.2 % — % (35.7 )% — % 68.9 % Total $ 11,905 $ 8,939 33.2 % — % (35.7 )% — % 68.9 %

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 27,

2024 January 28,

2023 January 27,

2024 January 28,

2023 Operating income (loss) Dental $ 53,630 $ 60,302 $ 147,577 $ 158,147 Animal Health 32,104 30,197 88,143 80,372 Corporate (15,722 ) (14,577 ) (70,583 ) (67,658 ) Total $ 70,012 $ 75,922 $ 165,137 $ 170,861

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months ended January 27, 2024 GAAP Deal

amortization Interest rate

swap Non-GAAP Net sales $ 1,616,095 $ — $ (3,474 ) $ 1,612,621 Gross profit 351,006 — (3,474 ) 347,532 Operating expenses 280,994 (9,630 ) — 271,364 Operating income 70,012 9,630 (3,474 ) 76,168 Other income (expense), net (8,072 ) — 3,474 (4,598 ) Income before taxes 61,940 9,630 — 71,570 Income tax expense 14,347 2,304 — 16,651 Net income 47,593 7,326 — 54,919 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (110 ) — — (110 ) Net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ 47,703 $ 7,326 $ — $ 55,029 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.* $ 0.52 $ 0.08 $ — $ 0.59 Gross margin 21.7 % 21.6 % Operating margin 4.3 % 4.7 % Effective tax rate 23.2 % 23.3 % For the three months ended January 28, 2023 GAAP Deal

amortization Interest rate

swap Non-GAAP Net sales $ 1,600,850 $ — $ (1,849 ) $ 1,599,001 Gross profit 342,962 — (1,849 ) 341,113 Operating expenses 267,040 (9,482 ) — 257,558 Operating income 75,922 9,482 (1,849 ) 83,555 Other income (expense), net (6,635 ) — 1,849 (4,786 ) Income before taxes 69,287 9,482 — 78,769 Income tax expense 15,440 2,272 — 17,712 Net income 53,847 7,210 — 61,057 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (82 ) — — (82 ) Net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ 53,929 $ 7,210 $ — $ 61,139 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.* $ 0.55 $ 0.07 $ — $ 0.62 Gross margin 21.4 % 21.3 % Operating margin 4.7 % 5.2 % Effective tax rate 22.3 % 22.5 % * May not sum due to rounding

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the nine months ended January 27, 2024 GAAP Deal

amortization Interest rate

swap Non-GAAP Net sales $ 4,845,612 $ — $ 6,087 $ 4,851,699 Gross profit 1,009,087 — 6,087 1,015,174 Operating expenses 843,950 (28,884 ) — 815,066 Operating income 165,137 28,884 6,087 200,108 Other income (expense), net (9,229 ) — (6,087 ) (15,316 ) Income before taxes 155,908 28,884 — 184,792 Income tax expense 37,330 6,913 — 44,243 Net income 118,578 21,971 — 140,549 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (317 ) — — (317 ) Net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ 118,895 $ 21,971 $ — $ 140,866 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.* $ 1.26 $ 0.23 $ — $ 1.49 Gross margin 20.8 % 20.9 % Operating margin 3.4 % 4.1 % Effective tax rate 23.9 % 23.9 % For the nine months ended January 28, 2023 GAAP Deal

amortization Interest rate

swap Non-GAAP Net sales $ 4,750,319 $ — $ 9,275 $ 4,759,594 Gross profit 983,184 — 9,275 992,459 Operating expenses 812,323 (28,160 ) — 784,163 Operating income 170,861 28,160 9,275 208,296 Other income (expense), net 241 — (9,275 ) (9,034 ) Income before taxes 171,102 28,160 — 199,262 Income tax expense 39,346 6,746 — 46,092 Net income 131,756 21,414 — 153,170 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (836 ) — — (836 ) Net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ 132,592 $ 21,414 $ — $ 154,006 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.* $ 1.35 $ 0.22 $ — $ 1.57 Gross margin 20.7 % 20.9 % Operating margin 3.6 % 4.4 % Effective tax rate 23.0 % 23.1 % * May not sum due to rounding

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. FREE CASH FLOW (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended January 27,

2024 January 28,

2023 Net cash used in operating activities $ (719,849 ) $ (728,197 ) Additions to property and equipment and software (51,196 ) (42,442 ) Collection of deferred purchase price receivables 770,319 758,001 Free cash flow $ (726 ) $ (12,638 )

