Patterson Companies Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Operating Results

Patterson Companies, Inc. reported operating results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter ended January 27, 2024.
- Third quarter reported net sales increased 1.0 percent year-over-year to $1.62 billion.
- Internal sales increased 0.3 percent year-over-year, driven by dental consumables growth of 6.3 percent; excluding certain infection control products, internal sales of dental consumables increased 7.2 percent year-over-year.
- Delivered third quarter GAAP earnings of $0.52 per diluted share and adjusted earnings of $0.59 per diluted share.
- Returned $148.8 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
- Revises fiscal 2024 GAAP earnings guidance to $1.99 to $2.04 per diluted share and adjusted earnings1 guidance to $2.30 to $2.35 per diluted share.
“Patterson navigated a dynamic environment during our fiscal third quarter to deliver sales growth and gross margin expansion,” said Don Zurbay, President and CEO of Patterson Companies. “Our dental consumables and production animal businesses both continued to generate above-market sales growth, demonstrating the deep, differentiated value proposition we provide customers across the markets we serve.
“We have revised our guidance to reflect current expectations for the fourth quarter, including continued headwinds in the dental equipment market. During the fiscal third quarter, we remained focused on enhancing our long-term performance, including strategic investments in our capabilities and additional actions to enhance profitability. Our continued commitment to return capital to shareholders – including nearly $150 million during the fiscal third quarter – further underscores our confidence in the resilience of our end markets and Patterson’s value creation potential.”
Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results
Consolidated net sales were $1.62 billion (see attached Sales Summary for further details), an increase of 1.0 percent compared to the same period last year. Internal sales, which are adjusted for the effects of currency translation, contributions from recent acquisitions and the net impact of an interest rate swap, increased 0.3 percent over the prior year period.
Reported net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $47.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to $53.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted net income1 attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., which excludes deal amortization, totaled $55.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to $61.1 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The year-over-year decrease in reported and adjusted net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was primarily due to lower sales of dental equipment and increased operating expenses compared to the prior year period.
Patterson Dental
Reported net sales in the Dental segment for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 were $637.1 million. Internal sales increased 2.5 percent compared to the fiscal 2023 third quarter. Internal sales of consumables increased 6.3 percent year-over-year. Excluding the deflationary impact of certain infection control products, internal sales of consumables increased 7.2 percent year-over-year. Compared to the prior year period, internal sales of equipment decreased 2.4 percent and internal sales of value-added services decreased 0.2 percent.
Patterson Animal Health
Reported net sales in the Animal Health segment for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 were $967.3 million. Internal sales decreased 1.5 percent year-over-year as positive growth in the production animal business was more than offset by reduced sales in the companion animal business. Within the Animal Health segment, internal sales of consumables decreased 2.0 percent, internal sales of equipment decreased 5.9 percent and internal sales of value-added services increased 44.2 percent.
Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation
During the first nine months of fiscal 2024, Patterson Companies used $719.8 million of cash from operating activities and collected deferred purchase price receivables of $770.3 million, generating $50.5 million in cash, compared to generating $29.8 million in the prior year period. Free cash flow1 (see definition below and attached free cash flow table) during the first nine months of fiscal 2024 improved by $11.9 million compared to the first nine months of fiscal 2023 due to a decreased level of working capital during the first nine months of fiscal 2024.
In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, Patterson declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share, returning $24.7 million in cash dividends to shareholders. Also, under an existing share repurchase authorization, the company repurchased approximately $124.1 million of shares during the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Through the first nine months of fiscal 2024, Patterson Companies returned $289.6 million to shareholders in the form of cash dividends and share repurchases. At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2024, Patterson had approximately $195 million of share repurchase authority remaining on its current share repurchase authorization.
Year-to-Date Results
Consolidated reported net sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 totaled $4.85 billion, a 2.0 percent year-over-year increase. Internal sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2024, which are adjusted for the effects of currency translation, contributions from recent acquisitions and the net impact of an interest rate swap, increased 1.2 percent year-over-year. Through the first nine months of fiscal 2024, Dental segment internal sales increased 1.4 percent, including a 4.6 percent increase in consumables, a 4.7 percent decline in equipment and a 2.9 percent increase in value-added services. Through the first nine months of fiscal 2024, Animal Health segment internal sales increased 0.8 percent, including 0.3 percent growth in consumables, a 3.0 percent decline in equipment and a 59.5 percent increase in value-added services.
Reported net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. was $118.9 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to $132.6 million, or $1.35 per diluted share in last year’s period. Adjusted net income1 attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., which excludes deal amortization, totaled $140.9 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, compared to $154.0 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, in the year-ago period.
Fiscal 2024 Guidance
Patterson Companies today revised its fiscal 2024 earnings guidance, which is provided on both a GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted1 basis:
- GAAP earnings are expected to be in the range of $1.99 to $2.04 per diluted share.
- Non-GAAP adjusted earnings1 are expected to be in the range of $2.30 to $2.35 per diluted share.
- Our non-GAAP adjusted earnings1 guidance excludes the after-tax impact of:
- Deal amortization expenses of approximately $29.3 million ($0.31 per diluted share).
Our guidance reflects the strength of our business and competitive positioning, as well as our expectations for the North American and international end markets in which we operate, which we expect to be affected by the ongoing challenges of inflationary trends and higher interest rates and additional slow-down in the broader economy. Beyond macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, our guidance further assumes that there are no material adverse developments associated with wide-spread public health concerns.
1Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The term “internal sales” used in this release represents net sales adjusted for the effects of currency translation, contributions from recent acquisitions and the net impact of an interest rate swap. Foreign currency impact represents the difference in results that is attributable to fluctuations in currency exchange rates the company uses to convert results for all foreign entities where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. The company calculates the impact as the difference between the current period results translated using the current period currency exchange rates and using the comparable prior period’s currency exchange rates. The company believes the disclosure of net sales excluding the impact of foreign currency, an interest rate swap and recent acquisitions provides useful supplementary information to investors in light of fluctuations in these variables that are independent of our period-over-period performance.
The term “free cash flow” used in this release is defined as net cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures plus the collection of deferred purchase price receivables.
The Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures table appearing behind the accompanying financial information is provided to adjust reported GAAP measures, namely net sales, gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, other income (expense), net, income before taxes, income tax expense, net income, net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., and diluted earnings per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. for the impact of deal amortization and an interest rate swap along with any related tax effects of these items.
- Deal amortization represents non-cash intangible amortization expense, primarily related to the acquisition of Animal Health International.
-
Interest rate swap -- Our customer financing net sales include the impact of changes in interest rates on deferred purchase price receivables, as the average interest rate in our contract portfolio may not fluctuate at the same rate as interest rate markets, resulting in an increase or reduction of gain on contract sales.
We enter into an interest rate swap to hedge a portion of the related interest rate risk. These agreements do not qualify for hedge accounting, and the gains or losses on an interest rate swap are reported in other income and expense in our condensed consolidated statements of operation and other comprehensive income.
We present a non-GAAP adjustment to reclassify the mark-to-market adjustment on the interest rate swap from other income (expense) to net sales to align the swap impact with the impact on customer financing net sales. We believe adjusted net sales, adjusted gross profit and adjusted operating income, which include the gains and losses on the interest rate swap, provides additional comparability from period to period because they present the impact of interest rate fluctuations, net of the mark-to-market swap adjustment, within adjusted net sales. We note the net impact of interest rate fluctuations has a minimal impact on net income.
Management believes that these non-GAAP measures may provide a helpful representation of the company’s performance and enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely for informational and comparative purposes and should not be regarded as a replacement for corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures.
Third Quarter Conference Call and Replay
|
PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
January 27,
|
January 28,
|
January 27,
|
January 28,
|
Net sales
|
$
|
1,616,095
|
$
|
1,600,850
|
$
|
4,845,612
|
$
|
4,750,319
|
Gross profit
|
351,006
|
342,962
|
1,009,087
|
983,184
|
Operating expenses
|
280,994
|
267,040
|
843,950
|
812,323
|
Operating income
|
70,012
|
75,922
|
165,137
|
170,861
|
Other income (expense):
|
Other income, net
|
3,653
|
3,096
|
22,650
|
23,079
|
Interest expense
|
(11,725
|
)
|
(9,731
|
)
|
(31,879
|
)
|
(22,838
|
)
|
Income before taxes
|
61,940
|
69,287
|
155,908
|
171,102
|
Income tax expense
|
14,347
|
15,440
|
37,330
|
39,346
|
Net income
|
47,593
|
53,847
|
118,578
|
131,756
|
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(110
|
)
|
(82
|
)
|
(317
|
)
|
(836
|
)
|
Net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.
|
$
|
47,703
|
$
|
53,929
|
$
|
118,895
|
$
|
132,592
|
Earnings per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.52
|
$
|
0.55
|
$
|
1.26
|
$
|
1.37
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.52
|
$
|
0.55
|
$
|
1.26
|
$
|
1.35
|
Weighted average shares:
|
Basic
|
92,009
|
97,327
|
94,088
|
96,957
|
Diluted
|
92,519
|
97,977
|
94,704
|
97,881
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
$
|
0.26
|
$
|
0.26
|
$
|
0.78
|
$
|
0.78
|
PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
January 27, 2024
|
April 29, 2023
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
123,998
|
$
|
159,669
|
Receivables, net
|
484,530
|
477,384
|
Inventory
|
902,733
|
795,072
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
321,302
|
351,011
|
Total current assets
|
1,832,563
|
1,783,136
|
Property and equipment, net
|
226,013
|
212,283
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
108,506
|
92,956
|
Goodwill and identifiable intangibles, net
|
359,593
|
388,293
|
Investments
|
164,459
|
160,022
|
Long-term receivables, net and other
|
248,815
|
242,456
|
Total assets
|
$
|
2,939,949
|
$
|
2,879,146
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
683,300
|
$
|
724,993
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
234,151
|
250,949
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
31,137
|
28,390
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
4,125
|
36,000
|
Borrowings on revolving credit
|
331,000
|
45,000
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,283,713
|
1,085,332
|
Long-term debt
|
448,219
|
451,231
|
Non-current operating lease liabilities
|
80,499
|
67,376
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
155,353
|
156,672
|
Total liabilities
|
1,967,784
|
1,760,611
|
Stockholders’ equity
|
972,165
|
1,118,535
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
2,939,949
|
$
|
2,879,146
|
PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Nine Months Ended
|
January 27,
|
January 28,
|
Operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$
|
118,578
|
$
|
131,756
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
65,198
|
62,298
|
Non-cash employee compensation
|
15,395
|
11,349
|
Non-cash losses (gains) and other, net
|
4,120
|
7,227
|
Change in assets and liabilities:
|
Receivables
|
(744,275
|
)
|
(729,039
|
)
|
Inventory
|
(106,328
|
)
|
(155,184
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
(43,533
|
)
|
20,947
|
Accrued liabilities
|
(14,510
|
)
|
(40,909
|
)
|
Other changes from operating activities, net
|
(14,494
|
)
|
(36,642
|
)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(719,849
|
)
|
(728,197
|
)
|
Investing activities:
|
Additions to property and equipment and software
|
(51,196
|
)
|
(42,442
|
)
|
Collection of deferred purchase price receivables
|
770,319
|
758,001
|
Payments related to acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
(1,108
|
)
|
(33,257
|
)
|
Payments related to investments
|
—
|
(15,000
|
)
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
718,015
|
667,302
|
Financing activities:
|
Dividends paid
|
(75,021
|
)
|
(75,954
|
)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
(214,587
|
)
|
(15,000
|
)
|
Payments on long-term debt
|
(35,250
|
)
|
—
|
Draw on revolving credit
|
286,000
|
146,000
|
Other financing activities
|
4,767
|
12,866
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(34,091
|
)
|
67,912
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
254
|
(1,741
|
)
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
(35,671
|
)
|
5,276
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
159,669
|
142,014
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
123,998
|
$
|
147,290
|
PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.
|
SALES SUMMARY
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
January 27,
|
January 28,
|
Total
|
Foreign
|
Net
|
Acquisition
|
Internal
|
Three Months Ended
|
Consolidated net sales
|
Consumable
|
$
|
1,262,290
|
$
|
1,250,859
|
0.9
|
%
|
0.6
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
0.1
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|
Equipment
|
245,262
|
252,671
|
(2.9
|
)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(2.9
|
)
|
Value-added services and other
|
108,543
|
97,320
|
11.5
|
0.4
|
(1.7
|
)
|
3.4
|
9.4
|
Total
|
$
|
1,616,095
|
$
|
1,600,850
|
1.0
|
%
|
0.5
|
%
|
(0.1
|
)%
|
0.3
|
%
|
0.3
|
%
|
Dental
|
Consumable
|
$
|
350,953
|
$
|
330,199
|
6.3
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
6.3
|
%
|
Equipment
|
211,352
|
216,642
|
(2.4
|
)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(2.4
|
)
|
Value-added services and other
|
74,832
|
74,955
|
(0.2
|
)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(0.2
|
)
|
Total
|
$
|
637,137
|
$
|
621,796
|
2.5
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
2.5
|
%
|
Animal Health
|
Consumable
|
$
|
911,337
|
$
|
920,660
|
(1.0
|
)%
|
0.8
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|
(2.0
|
)%
|
Equipment
|
33,910
|
36,029
|
(5.9
|
)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(5.9
|
)
|
Value-added services and other
|
22,030
|
12,689
|
73.6
|
3.0
|
—
|
26.4
|
44.2
|
Total
|
$
|
967,277
|
$
|
969,378
|
(0.2
|
)%
|
0.8
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
0.5
|
%
|
(1.5
|
)%
|
Corporate
|
Value-added services and other
|
$
|
11,681
|
$
|
9,676
|
20.7
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
(16.8
|
)%
|
—
|
%
|
37.5
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
11,681
|
$
|
9,676
|
20.7
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
(16.8
|
)%
|
—
|
%
|
37.5
|
%
|
PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.
|
SALES SUMMARY
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
January 27,
|
January 28,
|
Total
|
Foreign
|
Net
|
Acquisition
|
Internal
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Consolidated net sales
|
Consumable
|
$
|
3,897,378
|
$
|
3,813,884
|
2.2
|
%
|
0.6
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|
1.4
|
%
|
Equipment
|
639,526
|
670,502
|
(4.6
|
)
|
(0.1
|
)
|
—
|
—
|
(4.5
|
)
|
Value-added services and other
|
308,708
|
265,933
|
16.1
|
0.4
|
(1.2
|
)
|
5.2
|
11.7
|
Total
|
$
|
4,845,612
|
$
|
4,750,319
|
2.0
|
%
|
0.5
|
%
|
(0.1
|
)%
|
0.4
|
%
|
1.2
|
%
|
Dental
|
Consumable
|
$
|
1,049,492
|
$
|
1,005,528
|
4.4
|
%
|
(0.2
|
)%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
4.6
|
%
|
Equipment
|
549,028
|
577,158
|
(4.9
|
)
|
(0.2
|
)
|
—
|
—
|
(4.7
|
)
|
Value-added services and other
|
232,298
|
225,950
|
2.8
|
(0.1
|
)
|
—
|
—
|
2.9
|
Total
|
$
|
1,830,818
|
$
|
1,808,636
|
1.2
|
%
|
(0.2
|
)%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
1.4
|
%
|
Animal Health
|
Consumable
|
$
|
2,847,886
|
$
|
2,808,356
|
1.4
|
%
|
0.9
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|
0.3
|
%
|
Equipment
|
90,498
|
93,344
|
(3.0
|
)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(3.0
|
)
|
Value-added services and other
|
64,505
|
31,044
|
107.8
|
4.0
|
—
|
44.3
|
59.5
|
Total
|
$
|
3,002,889
|
$
|
2,932,744
|
2.4
|
%
|
0.9
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
0.7
|
%
|
0.8
|
%
|
Corporate
|
Value-added services and other
|
$
|
11,905
|
$
|
8,939
|
33.2
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
(35.7
|
)%
|
—
|
%
|
68.9
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
11,905
|
$
|
8,939
|
33.2
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
(35.7
|
)%
|
—
|
%
|
68.9
|
%
|
PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.
|
OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
January 27,
|
January 28,
|
January 27,
|
January 28,
|
Operating income (loss)
|
Dental
|
$
|
53,630
|
$
|
60,302
|
$
|
147,577
|
$
|
158,147
|
Animal Health
|
32,104
|
30,197
|
88,143
|
80,372
|
Corporate
|
(15,722
|
)
|
(14,577
|
)
|
(70,583
|
)
|
(67,658
|
)
|
Total
|
$
|
70,012
|
$
|
75,922
|
$
|
165,137
|
$
|
170,861
|
PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
For the three months ended January 27, 2024
|
GAAP
|
Deal
|
Interest rate
|
Non-GAAP
|
Net sales
|
$
|
1,616,095
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
(3,474
|
)
|
$
|
1,612,621
|
Gross profit
|
351,006
|
—
|
(3,474
|
)
|
347,532
|
Operating expenses
|
280,994
|
(9,630
|
)
|
—
|
271,364
|
Operating income
|
70,012
|
9,630
|
(3,474
|
)
|
76,168
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(8,072
|
)
|
—
|
3,474
|
(4,598
|
)
|
Income before taxes
|
61,940
|
9,630
|
—
|
71,570
|
Income tax expense
|
14,347
|
2,304
|
—
|
16,651
|
Net income
|
47,593
|
7,326
|
—
|
54,919
|
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(110
|
)
|
—
|
—
|
(110
|
)
|
Net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.
|
$
|
47,703
|
$
|
7,326
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
55,029
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.*
|
$
|
0.52
|
$
|
0.08
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
0.59
|
Gross margin
|
21.7
|
%
|
21.6
|
%
|
Operating margin
|
4.3
|
%
|
4.7
|
%
|
Effective tax rate
|
23.2
|
%
|
23.3
|
%
|
For the three months ended January 28, 2023
|
GAAP
|
Deal
|
Interest rate
|
Non-GAAP
|
Net sales
|
$
|
1,600,850
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
(1,849
|
)
|
$
|
1,599,001
|
Gross profit
|
342,962
|
—
|
(1,849
|
)
|
341,113
|
Operating expenses
|
267,040
|
(9,482
|
)
|
—
|
257,558
|
Operating income
|
75,922
|
9,482
|
(1,849
|
)
|
83,555
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(6,635
|
)
|
—
|
1,849
|
(4,786
|
)
|
Income before taxes
|
69,287
|
9,482
|
—
|
78,769
|
Income tax expense
|
15,440
|
2,272
|
—
|
17,712
|
Net income
|
53,847
|
7,210
|
—
|
61,057
|
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(82
|
)
|
—
|
—
|
(82
|
)
|
Net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.
|
$
|
53,929
|
$
|
7,210
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
61,139
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.*
|
$
|
0.55
|
$
|
0.07
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
0.62
|
Gross margin
|
21.4
|
%
|
21.3
|
%
|
Operating margin
|
4.7
|
%
|
5.2
|
%
|
Effective tax rate
|
22.3
|
%
|
22.5
|
%
|
* May not sum due to rounding
|
PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
For the nine months ended January 27, 2024
|
GAAP
|
Deal
|
Interest rate
|
Non-GAAP
|
Net sales
|
$
|
4,845,612
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
6,087
|
$
|
4,851,699
|
Gross profit
|
1,009,087
|
—
|
6,087
|
1,015,174
|
Operating expenses
|
843,950
|
(28,884
|
)
|
—
|
815,066
|
Operating income
|
165,137
|
28,884
|
6,087
|
200,108
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(9,229
|
)
|
—
|
(6,087
|
)
|
(15,316
|
)
|
Income before taxes
|
155,908
|
28,884
|
—
|
184,792
|
Income tax expense
|
37,330
|
6,913
|
—
|
44,243
|
Net income
|
118,578
|
21,971
|
—
|
140,549
|
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(317
|
)
|
—
|
—
|
(317
|
)
|
Net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.
|
$
|
118,895
|
$
|
21,971
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
140,866
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.*
|
$
|
1.26
|
$
|
0.23
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
1.49
|
Gross margin
|
20.8
|
%
|
20.9
|
%
|
Operating margin
|
3.4
|
%
|
4.1
|
%
|
Effective tax rate
|
23.9
|
%
|
23.9
|
%
|
For the nine months ended January 28, 2023
|
GAAP
|
Deal
|
Interest rate
|
Non-GAAP
|
Net sales
|
$
|
4,750,319
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
9,275
|
$
|
4,759,594
|
Gross profit
|
983,184
|
—
|
9,275
|
992,459
|
Operating expenses
|
812,323
|
(28,160
|
)
|
—
|
784,163
|
Operating income
|
170,861
|
28,160
|
9,275
|
208,296
|
Other income (expense), net
|
241
|
—
|
(9,275
|
)
|
(9,034
|
)
|
Income before taxes
|
171,102
|
28,160
|
—
|
199,262
|
Income tax expense
|
39,346
|
6,746
|
—
|
46,092
|
Net income
|
131,756
|
21,414
|
—
|
153,170
|
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(836
|
)
|
—
|
—
|
(836
|
)
|
Net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.
|
$
|
132,592
|
$
|
21,414
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
154,006
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.*
|
$
|
1.35
|
$
|
0.22
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
1.57
|
Gross margin
|
20.7
|
%
|
20.9
|
%
|
Operating margin
|
3.6
|
%
|
4.4
|
%
|
Effective tax rate
|
23.0
|
%
|
23.1
|
%
|
* May not sum due to rounding
|
PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.
|
FREE CASH FLOW
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Nine Months Ended
|
January 27,
|
January 28,
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
$
|
(719,849
|
)
|
$
|
(728,197
|
)
|
Additions to property and equipment and software
|
(51,196
|
)
|
(42,442
|
)
|
Collection of deferred purchase price receivables
|
770,319
|
758,001
|
Free cash flow
|
$
|
(726
|
)
|
$
|
(12,638
|
)
