Pacira BioSciences to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

TAMPA, Fla., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) today announced that it will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference at 10:30 AM ET on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 in New York. Live audio of the event can be accessed by visiting the “Events” page of the company’s website at investor.pacira.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available for two weeks following the event.

About Pacira

