Organon and Sempre Health Announce Collaboration on New Service to Help Eligible Patients Save Money and Stay on Their Medication as Prescribed

JERSEY CITY, N.J. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Organon (NYSE:OGN) and Sempre Health today announced a strategic partnership designed to motivate eligible patients to refill their prescriptions on time and improve adherence through an innovative pricing program that offers personalized support.

The new program offered by Sempre Health and Organon will enable eligible patients who refill their prescriptions on time and as prescribed for Dulera™ (mometasone furoate, formoterol fumarate dihydrate) and Asmanex™ (mometasone furoate), to receive discounts on their medications throughout the course of their therapy, with the aim of improving adherence to their medication.

Approximately 75% of patients in the United States struggle to take their medicines as directed,i due to several factors including prohibitive high costs and copayments for prescription medicines,ii,iii managing multiple medications, complex treatment regimensiv,v,vi or poor health literacy. Non-adherence to medication presents a significant clinical and economic issue in the United States with annual costs between $100 billion to $300 billion.vii,viii

“We are excited to include certain medicines from Organon’s portfolio in Sempre’s program that is designed to enable affordability and adherence,” said Anurati Mathur, CEO of Sempre Health. “Together, we hope to empower eligible patients who may not otherwise adhere to their medication regimens to take better control of their health and save money at the same time.”

Technology integrations, such as Sempre’s patented auto-refill submission functionality, can help address the multiple and often complex causes of non-adherence. Eligible patients receive discounts at the point-of-sale, which increase as they remain on therapy and continue to fill on-time, helping them fill their medications and save money. The program also includes natural language text message engagement, which leads to a personalized experience for those enrolled.

“This partnership represents a significant step forward in expanding access to medicines, and the ability to help eligible patients adhere to their treatments while also saving money is a winning combination,” said Ger Brennan, Vice President and Commercial Lead, Established Brands at Organon. “The innovative digital platform that Sempre Health provides is extremely exciting and we are pleased to have our medications included as part of this offering, ultimately making it easier for enrolled patients to manage their health.”

According to a patient who has already enrolled in the program, “This offering has meant the world to me. I did not take this medication every day before. I used it sparingly, as I could not afford to refill it every month. Now I’m able to better afford my medication as prescribed.”

About Organon

Organon is a global healthcare company formed to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Organon offers more than 60 medicines and products in women’s health in addition to a growing biosimilars business and a large franchise of established medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. Organon’s existing products produce strong cash flows that support investments in innovation and future growth opportunities in women’s health and biosimilars. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 10,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

For more information, visit http://www.organon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Sempre Health

Sempre Health works with leading health plans and pharmaceutical companies to reduce the cost of copayments for eligible patients who refill their prescriptions on time. Based on several internally and externally validated studies, Sempre Health boosts medication adherence by greater than 20% and drives a 95 Net Promoter Score across therapeutic classes and for enrolled patients in all 50 states. For more information visit: www.semprehealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements and disclosures in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “will,” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Organon’s expectations with respect to its strategic partnership with Sempre Health. Such statements are based on Organon’s current plans and expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Organon’s plans and expectations, including actual results, to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility that Organon’s strategic partnership with Sempre Health may not deliver benefits to patients (including enabling affordability of and adherence to medications) as expected. Organon undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in Organon’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Organon’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent SEC filings, available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov).

