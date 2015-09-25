Organogenesis Inc. To Feature Comparative Effectiveness Analyses And New Products At SAWC Fall 2015

CANTON, Mass and LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2015 /PRNewswire/ -- This week Organogenesis Inc. will highlight its growing portfolio of advanced wound care products and present the results of real-world, comparative effectiveness analyses, demonstrating the effectiveness of its Apligraf® and Dermagraft® living cell-based therapies, compared to Epifix, Primatrix and Theraskin, at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall Meeting, being held September 26-28, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nev.

“This has been an exciting year for Organogenesis, with the launch of PuraPly and PuraPly Antimicrobial, the latest additions to the Organogenesis portfolio of advanced wound care products, and the recent expansion of our sales force,” said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President and CEO of Organogenesis Inc. “We look forward to showcasing our entire product portfolio at SAWC Fall and sharing new scientific research that demonstrates how our living cell-based products, Apligraf and Dermagraft, work in the hands of hundreds of clinicians in routine clinical settings across the United States.”

This new research underscores the clinical effectiveness of the company’s bioengineered living cell technologies, and further expands existing clinical evidence. The studies are the latest in a series from Organogenesis’ major ongoing program to analyze the Net Health WoundExpert database, the largest EMR system in the wound care field, in order to evaluate in a real-world setting the clinical performance and comparative effectiveness of Organogenesis’ products, whose wound healing efficacy was already established through the rigorous premarket approval studies required for FDA approval. Organogenesis recently announced the publication, in the peer-reviewed journal Wound Repair and Regeneration, of a comparative effectiveness analysis showing significant improvements in healing rates for diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) treated with Apligraf vs. EpiFix in the WoundExpert database.[1]

Apligraf and Dermagraft are the only products in the Medicare “skin substitute” reimbursement category that have been FDA approved for chronic wound healing. When used in conjunction with appropriate conventional wound care, Apligraf and Dermagraft have been shown to heal more patients in less time, and reduce total healthcare costs as was demonstrated in a recent study, published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Medical Economics. Using Medicare patient records, this study assessed the real-world medical resource utilization and Medicare costs associated with the use of Apligraf and Dermagraft relative to conventional care in Medicare patients suffering from DFUs. The data showed significantly improved outcomes and lower total medical costs for both Dermagraft and Apligraf in the treatment of DFUs, including reduction in amputation (22% and 28%), fewer emergency department visits (26% and 32%), and fewer days hospitalized (42% and 33%) with reductions in average per-patient healthcare costs of $6,991 and $5,253 for the two products, respectively.[2]

In addition to Apligraf and Dermagraft, Organogenesis also offers the just-launched PuraPly line of wound management products, cleared for acute and chronic wound management across a variety of wound types, including partial and full-thickness wounds, pressure ulcers, surgical wounds, trauma wounds, and venous and diabetic ulcers. PuraPly products can be used on most wounds that clinicians see in their centers.

This launch also includes PuraPly Antimicrobial (PuraPly AM), the first FDA-cleared purified collagen matrix combined with the polyhexamethylene biguanide (PHMB) antimicrobial agent. Both PuraPly and PuraPly AM have been approved for pass-through reimbursement in the hospital outpatient setting by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

About Organogenesis Inc.

Having pioneered the field, Massachusetts-based Organogenesis Inc. is a world leading regenerative medicine company focused in the areas of bio-active wound healing and soft tissue regeneration. The company’s mission is to bring the medical marvel of regenerative medicine products to patients and to standardize their use in everyday medical care. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

