Organogenesis Inc.: Research and Clinical Studies of Apligraf(R) Bilayered Living Cellular Construct Presented at SAWC / WHS 2010 Meeting

CANTON, Mass. and ORLANDO, Fla., April 18 /PRNewswire/ -- Organogenesis, Inc. will have a substantial presence at the 23rd Annual Symposium on Advanced Wound Care and Wound Healing Society (SAWC / WHS 2010) being held April 17-20 in Orlando, FL. Results from several clinical and scientific studies will be presented which will further the understanding of Organogenesis’ bilayered living cellular construct technology. The company is also showcasing its flagship product Apligraf(R) (booth 417) as well as hosting events during the annual conference.

Apligraf is a living cell based product used by physicians to heal patients with diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers in the U.S. and around the world. It was the first bioengineered cell based product to receive FDA approval for chronic wounds. Venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers are open wounds that, for a variety of reasons, fail to heal by the body’s own systems. They are amongst the most frequently occurring chronic wounds, affecting more than three million people every year in the United States alone.

“The ten clinical and scientific presentations at SAWC / WHS 2010 reflect the efforts of many researchers within the company, and reinforce the leadership of Organogenesis in the field of regenerative medicine,” continued Dr. Bates.

About Apligraf(R)

Apligraf(R) contains two layers of human living cells: an outer protective layer of differentiated keratinocytes and an inner layer of fibroblasts in a collagen matrix. When placed on a wound previously unresponsive to treatment, Apligraf provides cells, collagen matrix and other proteins that provide a covering that has been demonstrated to promote healing. In multiple controlled clinical studies, Apligraf has been shown to be an effective and safe wound care treatment, superior to conventional treatments. Over 300,000 units of Apligraf have been shipped by Organogenesis for patient applications, and the product is covered extensively by Medicare, Medicaid and by 350 private payers in the U.S.

Organogenesis, Inc.