Organogenesis Inc. Release: GINTUIT™ Nominated for Prestigious Prix Galien USA Award

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 21, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, a foundation which fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health, has nominated Organogenesis Inc.'s newest FDA approved product, GINTUIT (Allogeneic Cultured Keratinocytes and Fibroblasts in Bovine Collagen) for the seventh annual Prix Galien USA Awards in the “Best Biotechnology Product” category.

The Prix Galien Award, which recognizes the technical, scientific and clinical research skills necessary to develop innovative medicines and devices, is considered the biomedical industry’s highest accolade.

“Biopharmaceutical research cannot exist without those who are willing to push innovation and extract understanding and attention in the details,” remarked Bruno Cohen, Chairman of the Galien Foundation. “We are proud to honor those in the field who exemplify these values; the same values that the Galien Foundation continually upholds, distinguishing these awards as the best in the world.”

“As a pioneer and a commercial leader in the emerging field of regenerative medicine, we are proud that GINTUIT is the first regenerative medicine product to be nominated for the Prix Galien,” said Dario Eklund, Vice President, Oral Regeneration and Biosurgery, Organogenesis Inc.

GINTUIT is no stranger to “firsts.” The product received a first-cycle FDA approval as a combination product (biologic-device) in March of 2012. Its FDA-approval signified the first-ever approval of a manufactured allogeneic cell construct via the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER arm of the FDA). GINTUIT is also the first cell-based technology that is FDA-approved for use in the dental market.

The Prix Galien Award Ceremony will be held this week in New York City on October 22. The Prix Galien USA Committee, composed of nine individuals who are majority Nobel Laureates, will evaluate nominees as Best Biotechnology Product, Best Pharmaceutical Agent, and Best Medical Technology approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during the past 5 years.

