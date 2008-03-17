Organogenesis Inc. Names Regenerative Medicine Expert Dr. Damien Bates Vice President, Medical Affairs

CANTON, Mass., March 17 /PRNewswire/ - Organogenesis, Inc., announced today that Damien Bates, MD, PhD, FRACS (Plast.), has joined the company as vice president of medical affairs.

Dr. Bates combines more than twelve years of surgical practice with solid regenerative medicine industry experience. He has practiced in orthopedic, dermatologic, vascular, oncologic and general surgery, infectious diseases and intensive care, both in the U.S. and Australia. An accomplished board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Bates will serve an important and multi-faceted role within Organogenesis. In addition to leading the company’s clinical study department, Dr. Bates will strengthen Organogenesis’ links to the surgical community. He will also impact patient lives by collaborating with Organogenesis research and development teams to guide new product development from lab science through to approved products.

“This is an exciting time for Organogenesis, and Damien’s appointment serves to solidify our executive team,” said Geoff MacKay, chief executive officer of Organogenesis. “Damien’s wealth of experience in tissue engineering, stem cell biology and surgical wound healing is a great fit for Organogenesis as we grow our company, as well as our product pipeline.”

Organogenesis is in the midst of a large expansion, both in employees as well as facilities, and also recently acquired the electro-spinning platform technology company NanoMatrix. The company is currently developing a number of new products, and recently launched the first-ever direct-to-consumer (DTC) educational campaign for a living cell therapy (its flagship product Apligraf(R)).

Prior to joining Organogenesis, Dr. Bates served as attending plastic and reconstructive surgeon for the University of Colorado, The Children’s and Denver Health hospitals. Most recently, Dr. Bates was with Baxter BioSurgery as a global associate medical director in regenerative surgery. Dr. Bates is licensed to, and has practiced medicine in, both the U.S. and Australia, with more than 12 years of clinical experience in surgery, infectious diseases and intensive care.

Dr. Bates’ expertise includes a focus in tissue engineering, stem cell biology and wound healing. He has presented at numerous annual scientific meetings and medical conferences, including the U.S. Society of Developmental Biology, the Surgical Research Society of Australasia, the Society of University Surgeons and the 7th International Conference on Limb Development & Regeneration. His research has been published in a variety of journals, including Developmental Biology, the Annals of Plastic Surgery and Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery.

About Regenerative Medicine

A new frontier in healthcare, regenerative medicine is an evolving therapeutic approach that utilizes living cells to repair or replace body tissue damaged by injury, disease or the aging process. It is a multidisciplinary field involving biology, medicine and engineering.

Regenerative therapies rely on the body’s own natural ability to repair and regenerate, and enable the body to heal itself Regenerative medicine also empowers scientists to grow living cells, tissues and organs in the laboratory, and to safely implant them into the human body for the purposes of healing.

The related terms “Tissue Regeneration,” “Tissue Engineering” and “Stem Cell Therapies” are often used to refer to some of the activities under the umbrella of regenerative medicine.

About Organogenesis, Inc.

Massachusetts based Organogenesis, Inc. is the world’s most successful regenerative medicine company and is focused in areas of bio-active wound healing, bio-surgery and bio-aesthetics. Organogenesis delivers living tissue “on demand,” and its mission is to bring the medical marvel of regenerative medicine products to patients and to standardize their use in everyday medical care. For more information, visit http://www.organogenesis.com.

