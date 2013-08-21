Organogenesis Inc. Announces Annual College Scholarship Award Winner

Get the latest biotech news where you want it. Sign up for the free GenePool newsletter today!

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 21, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Organogenesis Inc., a commercial leader in the field of regenerative medicine, is announcing Pujitha Ganni as the winner of its annual college scholarship. The award honors the achievement of a graduating Canton High School senior interested in pursuing a career in medicine, life sciences research, or biomedical engineering.

Ms. Ganni, who graduated among the top in her class with a 4.33 GPA, is attending Carnegie Mellon University in the fall to major in biology. At Canton High School, she was an active member of the girl’s tennis team as well as both the Spanish and Science Clubs. Ms. Ganni also served her community as a volunteer teacher’s assistant at Shishu Bharati, an Indian culture school, and participated as a Link Crew leader for two years, mentoring and assisting local freshman in their transition from middle school to high school.

“Organogenesis is delighted to continue our involvement with Canton High School and to help students achieve their dreams of a career in the life sciences,” said Houda Samaha, Director of Human Resources, of Organogenesis Inc. “We are happy that this year’s award winner is a student so involved in her community, and we have high hopes for Pujitha’s success in the medical field.”

The Organogenesis Scholarship of $2,500.00 is awarded on the basis of academic achievement and on the content of an essay answering, “How Do You See Yourself Contributing to the Future of the Life Sciences?” In her essay, Ms. Ganni discusses her familiarity with glaucoma and how, at a young age, it sparked her interest in neuroscience. She aspires to have a career as a surgeon while taking part in neurological research, specifically with Alzheimer’s disease.

