Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months of 2019 Financial Results

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Summary :

Net revenue of $64.3 million for the third quarter of 2019, up 27% compared to net revenue of $50.8 million for the third quarter of 2018. Net revenue comprised: Net revenue from Advanced Wound Care products of $54.3 million, up 25% from the third quarter of 2018. Net revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine products of $10.0 million, up 39% from the third quarter of 2018.

Net revenue from the sale of PuraPly products of $31.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, up 78% from the third quarter of 2018.

Net revenue from the sale of non-PuraPly products of $32.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, down 1% from the third quarter of 2018. Net revenue from the sales of non-PuraPly commercially available products (specifically excluding Affinity) increased 12% from the third quarter of 2018.

Net loss was $10.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of $13.1 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $7.3 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Third Quarter 2019 and Recent Highlights :

On July 1, 2019, the Company announced that the common stock of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. had been added to the Russell 2000 ® , Russell 3000 ® and Russell Microcap ® Indexes.

, Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes. On July 8, 2019, the Company announced its 2019 sponsorship of the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), including support for two of the APMA’s leading educational programs.

On August 19, 2019, the Company announced the completion of its exchange offer relating to its publicly traded warrants and subsequently issued an aggregate of 2,925,731 shares of its Class A common stock. Following the exchange offer and the related mandatory redemption, no public warrants are outstanding.

On October 7, 2019, the Company presented new data on ReNu ® at the International Cartilage Regeneration & Joint Preservation Society’s (ICRS) 2019 15th World Congress, held Oct. 5-9 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Research, which included two podium presentations demonstrating the use of ReNu in reducing the severity of symptoms associated with knee osteoarthritis (OA), as well as a poster presentation providing evidence of the potential for ReNu to decrease pro-inflammatory cytokines and proteases, while increasing anti-inflammatory cytokines and inhibitors.

at the International Cartilage Regeneration & Joint Preservation Society’s (ICRS) 2019 15th World Congress, held Oct. 5-9 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Research, which included two podium presentations demonstrating the use of ReNu in reducing the severity of symptoms associated with knee osteoarthritis (OA), as well as a poster presentation providing evidence of the potential for ReNu to decrease pro-inflammatory cytokines and proteases, while increasing anti-inflammatory cytokines and inhibitors. On October 12, 2019, the Company presented the latest advanced wound care research on Apligraf® and NuShield® at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall 2019 meeting, which was held from Oct. 12-14 in Las Vegas, NV.

“We delivered another quarter of significant year-over-year revenue growth across both our Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine portfolios,” said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Organogenesis. “We grew our customer base across both portfolios and leveraged PuraPly’s pass through advantage to gain new accounts, drive PuraPly adoption deeper into existing accounts and drive sales of our non-PuraPly products to existing PuraPly accounts. Strong execution also drove year-over-year growth of commercially available non-PuraPly products across our customer base. I am very pleased that despite amniotic capacity constraints, we successfully leveraged our diversified portfolio to deliver a solid quarter.”

Mr. Gillheeney, Sr. continued: “With continued execution against our PuraPly commercial strategy and improved amniotic capacity exiting Q3, we expect a strong finish to the year. We have updated our full-year 2019 revenue guidance and now expect to grow in a range of 31% to 34%. We remain committed to delivering on our mission to provide integrated healing solutions that substantially improve medical outcomes while lowering the overall cost of care.”

Net Revenue Summary :

The following table represents net revenue by product grouping for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Increase/Decrease Nine Months Ended

September 30, Increase/Decrease (In thousands) 2019 2018 $ Change % Change 2019 2018 $ Change % Change Advanced Wound Care $ 54,310 $ 43,597 $ 10,713 25 % $ 157,365 $ 109,711 $ 47,654 43 % Surgical & Sports Medicine 9,955 7,172 2,783 39 % 28,971 20,139 8,832 44 % Net revenue $ 64,265 $ 50,769 $ 13,496 27 % $ 186,336 $ 129,850 $ 56,486 44 %

Third Quarter 2019 Results:

Net revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $64.3 million, compared to $50.8 million for the third quarter of 2018, an increase of $13.5 million, or 27%. The increase in net revenue was driven by a $10.7 million increase in net revenue of Advanced Wound Care products and a $2.8 million increase in net revenue of Surgical & Sports Medicine products, representing growth of 25% and 39%, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2018. The increase in Advanced Wound Care net revenue was primarily attributable to additional sales personnel, PuraPly regaining pass-through reimbursement status for the two-year period effective October 1, 2018 and the continued growth in adoption of our amniotic products despite the suspension of Affinity beginning in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in Surgical & Sports Medicine revenue was primarily due to the expansion of the sales force and penetration of existing and new customer accounts. Net revenue of PuraPly products for the third quarter of 2019 was $31.8 million, compared to $17.9 million for the third quarter of 2018, an increase of $13.9 million, or 78%. Net revenue of PuraPly products represented approximately 49% of net revenue in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 35% of net revenue in the third quarter of 2018.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2019 was $45.1 million or 70% of net revenue, compared to $31.3 million, or 62% of net revenue for the third quarter of 2018, an increase of $13.8 million, or 44%. The improvement in gross profit and gross profit margin percentage resulted primarily from a more favorable product mix of revenue in the third quarter of 2019, PuraPly regaining pass-through reimbursement status, and volume-based manufacturing efficiencies.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were $53.4 million, compared to $41.4 million for the third quarter of 2018, an increase of $12.0 million, or 29%. The increase in operating expenses in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2018 was driven primarily by higher selling, general and administrative expenses which increased to $49.5 million, compared to $38.6 million in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of $10.9 million, or 28%. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses is primarily due to additional headcount, predominantly in the direct sales force, increased sales commissions due to higher sales, and increased marketing and promotional expenses for the Company’s products. R&D expense was $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $2.8 million in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of $1.1 million, or 41%. The increase in R&D was driven by additional headcount and continued and new investments in clinical programs and our new product pipeline.

Operating loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $8.3 million, compared to an operating loss of $10.1 million for the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 18%. Total other expenses, net, for the third quarter of 2019 were $2.4 million, compared to $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 19%. The decrease was driven primarily by a decrease in interest expense and a decrease in the change in the fair value of warrant liability.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $10.7 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to a net loss of $13.1 million, or $0.19 per share, for the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of $2.3 million, or 18%.

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had $23.0 million in cash and $100.8 million in debt obligations, of which $17.8 million were capital lease obligations, compared to $21.3 million in cash and $59.3 million in debt obligations, of which $17.7 million were capital lease obligations, as of December 31, 2018.

First Nine Months of 2019 Results :

Net revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $186.3 million, compared to $129.9 million for the first nine months of 2018, an increase of $56.5 million, or 44%. The increase in net revenue was driven by a $47.7 million increase, or 43%, in net revenue of Advanced Wound Care products and a $8.8 million increase, or 44%, in net revenue of Surgical & Sports Medicine products compared to the prior year. Net revenue of PuraPly products for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $86.9 million, compared to $41.3 million for the first nine months of 2018, an increase of $45.6 million, or 111%. Net revenue of PuraPly products represented approximately 47% of net revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 32% for the first nine months of 2018.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $130.8 million or 70% of net revenue, compared to $78.6 million, or 60% of net revenue, for the first nine months of 2018, an increase of $52.2 million, or 66%. The largest contributors to the increase in gross margin from the year earlier period were increased sales volume due to the strength in our Advanced Wound Care products, the resulting higher margins realized as a result of manufacturing efficiencies, and PuraPly regaining pass-through reimbursement status for the 2-year period effective October 1, 2018.

Operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $158.5 million, compared to $125.6 million for the first nine months of 2018, an increase of $32.9 million, or 26%. The increase in operating expenses in 2019 as compared to 2018 was driven primarily by higher selling, general and administrative expenses which increased to $147.3 million, compared to $114.5 million in 2018, an increase of $32.8 million, or 29%. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses is primarily due to additional headcount, predominantly in our direct sales force; higher legal, consulting fees and other costs associated with the ongoing operations of our business; the warrant exchange offer transaction; and additional amortization associated with intangible assets acquired. Operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were also impacted by higher R&D expenses which were $11.2 million, compared to $7.7 million for the first nine months of 2018, an increase of $3.5 million, or 46% due to additional personnel and new and ongoing clinical programs.

Operating loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $27.7 million, compared to an operating loss of $47.1 million for the first nine months of 2018, a decrease of $19.4 million, or 41%. Total other expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $8.2 million, compared to $8.4 million for the first nine months of 2018, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 2%. The decrease in total other expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was driven primarily by a decrease in interest expense of $1.7 million, due to the repayment and conversion to equity of affiliate debt in connection with the Avista SPAC transaction, and a decrease in the change in fair value of warrant liability of $0.3 million due to the exercise of the underlying warrants, offset partially by a $1.9 million non-cash loss on the extinguishment of debt related to the write-off of unamortized debt discount from repayment of the master lease agreement upon entering into the New Credit Agreement as well as early payment penalties in March 2019.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $36.1 million, or $0.40 per share, compared to a net loss of $55.6 million, or $0.83 per share, for the first nine months of 2018.

Fiscal Year 2019 Revenue Guidance :

The Company is updating its fiscal year 2019 revenue expectations. For the twelve months ending December 31, 2019, the Company expects:

Net revenue of between $253 million and $260 million, representing growth of approximately 31% to 34% year-over-year, as compared to net revenue of $193.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. The Company’s prior guidance range for net revenue was $250 million to $262 million, representing growth of 29% to 35% year-over-year.

The updated 2019 net revenue guidance range assumes: Net revenue from Advanced Wound Care products of between $215 million and $220 million, representing growth of approximately 31% to 34% year-over-year as compared to net revenue of $164.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Net revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine products of between $38 million and $40 million, representing growth of approximately 31% to 37% year-over-year as compared to net revenue of $29.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. The 2019 net revenue guidance range also assumes that net revenue from the sale of PuraPly products will represent between $119 million and $124 million of net revenue, representing growth of approximately 70% to 78% year-over-year, as compared to net revenue of $69.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.



Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to the Company’s expected revenue for fiscal 2019 and the breakdown of such revenue in both its Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine categories as well as the estimated revenue contribution of its PuraPly products. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of the Company, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the Company has incurred significant losses since inception and anticipates that it will incur substantial losses for the foreseeable future; (2) the Company faces significant and continuing competition, which could adversely affect its business, results of operations and financial condition; (3) rapid technological change could cause the Company’s products to become obsolete and if the Company does not enhance its product offerings through its research and development efforts, it may be unable to effectively compete; (4) to be commercially successful, the Company must convince physicians that its products are safe and effective alternatives to existing treatments and that its products should be used in their procedures; (5) the Company’s ability to raise funds to expand its business; (6) the impact of any changes to the reimbursement levels for the Company’s products and the impact to the Company of the loss of preferred “pass through” status for PuraPly AM and PuraPly on October 1, 2020; (7) the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with applicable Nasdaq listing standards; (8) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (9) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (10) the Company’s ability to complete the relaunch of Affinity and to maintain production in sufficient quantities to meet demand; and (11) other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A (Risk Factors) of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as amended, and Item 1A (Risk Factors) of the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com .

