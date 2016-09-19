Organogenesis Announces New Chief Financial Officer

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Cunningham has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Organogenesis Inc., President and CEO Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr. announced today.

“We are pleased to welcome Tim Cunningham to Organogenesis,” said Gillheeney. “His proven leadership and impressive track record of driving operations, managing growth and forming strategic partnerships will be a valuable asset to our company as we continue to grow our commercial operations, expand our product portfolio, and pursue business opportunities in new sectors and markets.”

“I am very excited to join such a dynamic and innovative company, a pioneer in the advanced wound care space with an impressive product portfolio, and dedicated and talented team,” said Cunningham. “I look forward to contributing to Organogenesis’ continued strong growth and developing upon the great foundation that Gary and the team have built.”

Earlier this year Organogenesis announced that, in the midst of the largest growth period in the company’s history, it had raised approximately $30 million in capital to support a significant expansion of the company’s commercial operations, sales force, PuraPly product line (which expanded the company’s wound care portfolio to address a wider variety of acute and chronic wounds), and new product development in the wound care and surgical fields.

Cunningham brings more than 15 years of experience in executive leadership roles, from building start-up enterprises into industry leaders, to scaling larger entities globally. During the course of his career, Cunningham has helped to build and develop multiple successful technology companies through their entire growth lifecycles, from early stage to IPO or sale. This includes Infinium Software, which Cunningham helped grow from an INC 500 business to a publicly traded company, and two companies that were ultimately sold on the verge of an IPO, including most recently GFI Software. Earlier in his career, Cunningham was with KPMG in New York. A Certified Public Accountant, he holds a BS in Accounting from Boston College and an MBA from Boston University.

Massachusetts-based Organogenesis Inc. is a global leader in advanced wound care innovation and technologies, including bio-active wound healing and soft tissue regeneration. Organogenesis’ product portfolio includes FDA-approved Apligraf® and Dermagraft®, the best-in-class products for bio-active wound healing, and the recently launched, FDA-cleared PuraPly Antimicrobial, which manages bioburden and supports healing for a wide variety of wound types.

