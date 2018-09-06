Organogenesis Announces Annual College Scholarship Award Winner

CANTON, Mass. /PRNewswire/ --Organogenesis Inc., a global leader in regenerative medicine with headquarters in Canton, Mass., today announced the winner of its 2018 Canton High School Regenerative Medicine Scholarship Award. This year’s $5,000 scholarship winner is Addison Mirliani, Canton High School Class of 2018, who is attending Tufts University in the fall to major in biomedical engineering. “I am honored to have been selected as the winner of the 2018 scholarship, and I am thankful for Organogenesis’ support of my goal of pursuing a career in tissue engineering, a field that is rapidly growing in size and potential,” Ms. Mirliani said. The annual scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior from Canton High School whose achievements and interest in pursuing a career in medicine, biomedical engineering or the life sciences establish them as a potential future leader in the medical field. Ms. Mirliani graduated among the top in her class and was heavily involved in her school’s math team, competing on both the regional and national levels. She also participated in community service locally and internationally, taking part in fieldwork and research to preserve the White Rhino population in South Africa. “The Canton High School Regenerative Medicine Scholarship Award has encouraged students to enter the life sciences for many years. This year’s winner, Addison Mirliani, shows a strong commitment to solving the problems of tomorrow and we have high hopes for her success,” said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Organogenesis. The Organogenesis scholarship is awarded based on academic achievement and on entrants’ responses to the essay question, “How do you see yourself contributing to the future of the life sciences?” In her essay, Ms. Mirliani discussed her long-term love for the sciences and her desire to meld her passion for laboratory work with her interest in making a difference through her study of biomedical engineering. “I have always loved math and the sciences, but my interest in biomedical engineering was solidified when I shadowed Tufts graduate students in the lab where they were working on developing new clean meat technologies,” Ms. Mirliani explained. For more information on the Canton High School Regenerative Medicine Scholarship Award, please visit: https://organogenesis.com/company/responsibility/. About Organogenesis

