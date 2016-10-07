Organogenesis’ Advanced Wound Care Portfolio Highlighted At SAWC Fall 2016

CANTON, Mass. and LAS VEGAS, Oct. 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, new data and information featuring Organogenesis’ FDA-approved bioengineered cell-based products Apligraf® and Dermagraft®, and wound management products PuraPly and PuraPly Antimicrobial (AM) will be presented at the Fall Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the nation’s largest interdisciplinary wound care forum, held October 7-9, 2016 in Las Vegas.

“As the nation’s leading developer of advanced wound care innovations and technologies, we look forward to demonstrating how clinicians are utilizing our versatile product portfolio to treat wounds across all phases of healing,” said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President and CEO of Organogenesis.

Clinical presentations include award-winning research from a multidisciplinary team at the University of Miami that provides insight on what happens to a patient’s genomic profile when Apligraf is applied to a chronic venous leg ulcer (VLU), when compared to conventional therapy alone. The analysis found that Apligraf altered specific molecular and cellular responses in the wound environment, reversing the chronic wound profile to resemble more of an acute wound profile.

Other presentations include several new case series evaluating PuraPly and PuraPly Antimicrobial in the management of several types of wounds.

Additionally, product information will be available at the Organogenesis booth (#301) in the conference exhibit hall.

POSTER PRESENTATIONS OF INTEREST INCLUDE:

Evaluation of a Purified Collagen Matrix with PHMB on the Proliferation of Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) in a Porcine Wound Model

M. Solis, J. Gil, J. Valdes, A. Higa and S.C. Davis

Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, FL

PHMB Incorporated into an Acellular Matrix as a Product Effective in The Treatment of Wounds

C.G. Marchese

D.P.M, F.A.C.F.A.S, F.A.P.W.H

The Use of a New Purified Collagen Matrix to Support Healing in Recalcitrant Wounds

M. Gehling, J. Samies

The Regional Medical Wound Center, Orangeburg, SC

A Case Series Using a New Purified Collagen Matrix with PHMB on Recalcitrant Wounds of Various Etiologies

D. Lintzeris, K. Vernon, H. Percise, A. Strickland, K. Yarrow, A. White, M. Gurganus, S. Sherrod, K. Vergin and L. Johnson

Wayne Memorial Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Center, Goldboro, NC

About Organogenesis

Massachusetts-based Organogenesis Inc. is a global leader in advanced wound care innovation and technologies, including bio-active wound healing and soft tissue regeneration. Organogenesis’ versatile portfolio of advanced wound care products is designed to treat a variety of wounds and support clinicians across all phases of the wound healing process. The company’s product portfolio includes FDA-approved Apligraf® and Dermagraft®, the best-in-class products for bio-active wound healing, and the recently launched, FDA-cleared PuraPly Antimicrobial, which manages bioburden and supports healing for a wide variety of wound types.

