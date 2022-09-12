SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Bio NC

Opus Genetics Leadership to Present at 3rd Annual Gene Therapy for Ophthalmic Disorders Conference

September 12, 2022 | 
1 min read

Opus Genetics, a patient-first gene therapy company developing treatments for inherited retinal diseases, today announced that Chief Scientific Officer Ash Jayagopal, Ph.D., and Vice President of Clinical Development Erin O’Neil, M.D., will present at the 3rd Annual Gene Therapy for Ophthalmic Disorders meeting taking place September 13-16, 2022, in Boston.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Genetics, a patient-first gene therapy company developing treatments for inherited retinal diseases, today announced that Chief Scientific Officer Ash Jayagopal, Ph.D., and Vice President of Clinical Development Erin O’Neil, M.D., will present at the 3rd Annual Gene Therapy for Ophthalmic Disorders meeting taking place September 13-16, 2022, in Boston.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Title: Establishing a Sustainable Gene Therapy Pipeline for Inherited Retinal Diseases
Track: Day One, Track B (Clinical Stream)
Date and Time: September 14, 2022, 2:55 p.m. ET
Presenter: Dr. Ash Jayagopal, Opus Chief Scientific Officer

Title: Identifying the Right Endpoints for Your Therapy to Optimize Your Clinical Trials
Track: Day Two, Track B (Clinical Stream)
Date and Time: September 15, 2022, 11:30 a.m. ET
Presenter: Dr. Erin O’Neil, Opus Vice President of Clinical Development and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia physician

In addition, Opus leadership will be attending the PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference taking place September 12-14, 2022, in Washington, D.C., and the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting taking place September 30-October 3, 2022, in Chicago, Ill.

For more information on Opus’ upcoming events and presentations, visit https://opusgtx.com/news-events/events-2/.

About Opus Genetics
Opus Genetics is a groundbreaking gene therapy company for inherited retinal diseases with a unique model and purpose. Backed by Foundation Fighting Blindness’s venture arm, the RD Fund, Opus combines unparalleled insight and commitment to patient need with wholly owned programs in numerous orphan retinal diseases. Its AAV-based gene therapy portfolio tackles some of the most neglected forms of inherited blindness while creating novel orphan manufacturing scale and efficiencies. Based in Research Triangle Park, N.C., the company leverages knowledge of the best science and the expertise of pioneers in ocular gene therapy to transparently drive transformative treatments to patients. For more information, visit www.opusgenetics.com.

Media Contact:
Heather Anderson
6 Degrees
919-827-5539
handerson@6degreespr.com


Primary Logo

Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: AstraZeneca building in Gothenburg/iStoc
Bladder cancer
AstraZeneca’s Perioperative Imfinzi ‘Significantly Extends Survival’ in Type of Bladder Cancer
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's headquarters in West London
Lung cancer
GSK, iTeos Score Phase II Win for Jemperli-TIGIT Combo in NSCLC
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aerial view of the coastal area of Barcelona overlooking Olympic Harbor marina
Cancer
ESMO 2024 Preview: Bispecifics and TIGITs Among the Hottest Topics in Oncology
September 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Rajesh Misra, Principal, Life Sciences Quality and Regulatory, KPMG; Denise Mead, Healthcare and Life Sciences Technology Leader, Microsoft; Don Soong, Sr. Director/GM, QARA and Spend Transparency Solutions, IQVIA
Partnered
QARA Professionals Question a Future with Cybersecurity Issues, US Litigation, and the EU AI Act
August 12, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights