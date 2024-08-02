SUBSCRIBE
Optinose Announces Reporting Date for Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

August 2, 2024 | 
Conference Call and Webcast to be held August 8, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced the Company will report financial results for the second quarter 2024 and corporate updates, before market open, on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

Company to Host Conference Call
Members of the Company’s leadership team will host a conference call to discuss financial results and corporate updates. The call is scheduled to start at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

Participants may access the conference call live via webcast by visiting the Investors section of Optinose’s website at http://ir.optinose.com/event-calendar. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and a personal PIN that can be used to access the call. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for 60 days following the event.

About Optinose
Optinose is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Optinose Investor Contact
Jonathan Neely
jonathan.neely@optinose.com
267.521.0531

