ONL Therapeutics To Present At The 2015 Ophthalmology Innovation Summit At American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

ANN ARBOR, MI--(Marketwired - October 29, 2015) - ONL Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for preserving sight in a range of retinal diseases, today announced that John Freshley, president and chief executive officer, will present a corporate update at the 2015 Ophthalmology Innovation Summit at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (OIS@AAO) annual meeting being held November 12, 2015. Mr. Freshley’s presentation will take place at 12:21 p.m. PT on Thursday, November 12 at the Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

ONL is one of just 13 companies selected to present as part of the BioPharma Company Showcase portion of the 2015 OIS@AAO. During his presentation, Mr. Freshley will highlight the latest developments for the company’s lead drug candidate, ONL1204, initially being developed for the treatment of retinal detachment. Additionally, he will discuss recent advances in ONL’s preclinical program in age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

“ONL is the first and only company focused on preventing the death of key retinal cells, including photoreceptors, which is the root cause of vision loss and leading cause of blindness. OIS is a unique and special event and we are excited to have the opportunity to update the ophthalmology community on the important advances that we have achieved with our novel retinal cell protection technology platform,” said Mr. Freshley. “In addition to our lead program in retinal detachment, we are making exciting progress in the area of atrophic dry AMD, a disease for which we think safe and effective retinal cell protection therapy can have a breakthrough impact on patient outcomes.”

About the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit

The Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) was created to facilitate meaningful interactions and business partnerships between physicians, entrepreneurs, investors, and industry executives who are driving ophthalmic innovation. OIS addresses key issues -- both hurdles and opportunities while showcasing the most promising private ophthalmic companies.

About ONL Therapeutics

ONL Therapeutics (ONL) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to protecting and improving the vision of patients with retinal disease. By advancing a novel breakthrough technology designed to protect key retinal cells, including photoreceptors, against programmed cell death (apoptosis), ONL is pioneering an entirely new approach to preserving sight. The death of key retinal cells, including photoreceptors, is the root cause of vision loss and leading cause of blindness worldwide, and is implicated in a wide range of retinal diseases.

ONL is developing ONL1204, a novel, first-in-class, small molecule peptide for the protection of key retinal cells, including photoreceptors, and expects to advance the compound into clinical trials in retinal detachment in the first half of 2016. While initial development efforts are focused on retinal detachment, a condition for which the company has been granted orphan drug designation, preclinical in vivo data along with a growing body of literature support potential application in age related macular degeneration (AMD) and other chronic retinal diseases. For more information about ONL Therapeutics, please visit www.onltherapeutics.com.