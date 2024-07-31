Oculis to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

ZUG, Switzerland, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS) (“Oculis”), a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care, today announced that Oculis’ management will be participating at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference.



Riad Sherif, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Oculis, will participate in a panel discussion titled “Derisked Late-stage Candidates for Retinal Disorders” on August 15, 2024, at 11:00 am ET. Dr. Sherif will also deliver a virtual company presentation which will be available on-demand, on August 15, 2024, at 7:00 am ET.

Links to access the company presentation and panel discussion, when available, will be posted to the Oculis website on the Events & Presentation page under the Investors & Media section.

About Oculis

Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care. Oculis’ highly differentiated pipeline comprises multiple innovative product candidates in development. It includes OCS-01, a topical eye drop candidate for diabetic macular edema (DME) and for the treatment of inflammation and pain following cataract surgery; licaminlimab (OCS-02), a topical biologic anti-TNFα eye drop candidate for dry eye disease (DED) and for non-infectious anterior uveitis; and OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis (AON). Headquartered in Switzerland and with operations in the U.S. and Iceland, Oculis’ goal is to improve the health and quality of life of patients worldwide. The company is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and is supported by leading international healthcare investors.

For more information, please visit: www.oculis.com

Oculis Contact

Ms. Sylvia Cheung, CFO

sylvia.cheung@oculis.com

Investor & Media Relations

LifeSci Advisors

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

1-212-915-2577