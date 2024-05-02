Nvelop Therapeutics Announces Members of Its Scientific Advisory Board

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Nvelop Therapeutics, a biotechnology company engineering programmable, non-viral vehicles for the in vivo delivery of therapeutic cargo, today announced the members of its scientific advisory board, bringing together a world-class group of experts from across the fields of gene therapy, gene editing and drug delivery.

“It’s a privilege to have this distinguished group of visionary leaders join our scientific advisory board as we work to advance two potentially breakthrough platforms for the delivery of genetic medicines, and develop our own pipeline of new treatments,” said Melissa Bonner, Nvelop’s chief scientific officer. “The board’s collective expertise and experience will be invaluable in our efforts to develop in vivo genetic medicines for a wide range of diseases.”

Inaugural members of the scientific advisory board include:

Aravind Asokan, Ph.D. : Dr. Asokan is a professor and director of gene therapy at Duke University, with appointments in the departments of Surgery, Biomedical Engineering, Molecular Genetics and Microbiology. His research group has pioneered several viral and RNA platform technologies to enable the translation of gene therapies. He is the director of the Danaher-Duke Beacon for Gene Therapy Innovation, a Novartis Global Scholar and has co-founded multiple biotech start-ups, including StrideBio (now part of Ginkgo Bioworks), Torque Bio and Lucidigm Therapeutics.

The company also announced today the appointment of Luca Biasco, Ph.D., as its head of translational research. Dr. Biasco brings nearly two decades of experience in the field of genetic medicine, and is recognized as a pioneer in clonal tracking of genetically engineered cells in vivo. He was previously executive director of hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy at Sana Biotechnology, where he led the development of approaches for the in vivo delivery of genetic payloads to HSCs. Prior to Sana, he was the director of research and development at AVROBIO. Dr. Biasco will lead the particle development team at Nvelop.

“I’m very excited to be part of the Nvelop team during this time of growth and innovation,” said Dr. Biasco, “and to work with this exceptional group of talented and driven people to help overcome the limitations of today’s in vivo delivery approaches to ultimately meet the promise of genetic medicines for many patients that, today, have few or no treatment options.”

About Nvelop Therapeutics

Nvelop Therapeutics was founded in 2022 to address the challenge of efficiently delivering therapeutic cargoes to target cells in vivo. Nvelop’s next-generation platforms enable highly efficient and cell-specific in vivo delivery of a wide range of cargoes to many types of target cells. The two platforms were independently developed in the labs of scientific co-founders and gene editing pioneers Dr. David Liu of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and Dr. Keith Joung at Massachusetts General Hospital. With its own pipeline of therapeutics and through strategic collaborations, Nvelop aims to use these programmable, non-viral platforms to transform delivery for a broad range of genetic medicines and modalities in order to treat many previously undruggable diseases. Based in Cambridge, Mass., Nvelop is backed by top life science investors including Newpath Partners, Atlas Venture, F-Prime Capital, 5AM Ventures, GV, and ARCH Venture Partners. For more information, visit www.nveloptx.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

