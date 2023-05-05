SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Novo Nordisk’s Hemophilia Hopeful Hits FDA Roadblock, Company Cuts Wegovy Supply

May 5, 2023 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
A Novo Nordisk flag flies in the wind/Courtesy jor

A Novo Nordisk flag flies in the wind/Courtesy jor

During a first-quarter earnings call, Novo revealed its hemophilia candidate had been blocked by the FDA, and that the company is reducing the U.S. supply of lower doses of weight-loss drug Wegovy.

Novo Nordisk flag flies in the wind/Courtesy joreks, Shutterstock

The FDA has rejected Novo Nordisk’s application for its investigational antibody concizumab, proposed for the prophylactic treatment of hemophilia A and B, the company announced on Thursday during its first-quarter earnings call.

In its Complete Response Letter, the regulator asked for more information regarding the drug’s manufacturing process and the company’s system for “monitoring and dosing of patients to ensure that concizumab is administered as intended,” Martin Lange, Novo’s executive vice president and head of development, said during Thursday’s earnings call.

Designed to be administered subcutaneously, concizumab is a monoclonal antibody targeting the tissue factor pathway inhibitor (TFPI) protein, a component of coagulation. By turning down the activity of TFPI, concizumab promotes hemostasis, the process by which the body stops bleeding.

In March 2020, Novo had to pause three concizumab trials – the Phase II EXPLORER 5 study and the Phase III EXPLORER 7 and EXPLORER 8 trials – after three patients developed non-fatal thrombotic events. Later the same year, the company resumed the Phase III studies of concizumab after it had worked with authorities to find “a new path forward” for the drug, Novo said at the time.

In July 2022, the company posted positive Phase III data showing that once-daily treatment with concizumab could reduce spontaneous and traumatic bleeds by 86%.

The hemophilia niche is so far dominated by Roche, whose Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) was first approved by the FDA in 2017. In 2022, the bispecific antibody raked in nearly $4.3 billion in revenue.

Novo Cuts Low-Dose Wegovy Supply in the US

Novo also announced it was temporarily reducing the supply of its obesity drug Wegovy (semaglutide).

Wegovy is a GLP-1 receptor agonist approved in June 2021 as a once-weekly self-injection for weight control in people living with obesity. This drug had previously been approved under the brand name Ozempic, which is indicated for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

In August 2022, one of the company’s contract manufacturing sites encountered production problems, which led to a growing gap between the overwhelming demand for Wegovy and Novo’s supply.

The Danish drugmaker has since taken steps to scale its production capacity, but “to safeguard continuity of care, the supply of the lower Wegovy dose strengths in the U.S. will be reduced temporarily,” Doug Langa, Novo’s executive vice president and head of North America operations, said Thursday.

Still, the manufacturing of Wegovy is “running well” and the company’s second contract manufacturer is “up and running and contributing,” Novo CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen said during the call. Patients will still have access to lower doses of Wegovy, though it might require a longer wait.

“We’re not out of the market with the low-dose strengths. We’re just reducing supply,” Novo CFO Karsten Munk Knudsen said.

Tristan Manalac is an independent science writer based in metro Manila, Philippines. He can be reached at tristan@tristanmanalac.com or tristan.manalac@biospace.com.

Clinical research Phase III Earnings FDA Approvals GLP-1
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Novo Nordisk headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Novo Lowers Full-Year Proft Guidance Amid Disappointing Q2 Semaglutide Sales
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
Supply chain
Novo Nearly Catches Up to Lilly, Clears Ozempic and Wegovy from FDA Drug Shortage List
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Exeternal view of the Servier's headquarters in France
Approvals
Servier Gets FDA Approval for First Targeted Therapy for Grade 2 IDH-Mutant Glioma
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Earnings
Amgen Touts Q2 Growth Bolstered by Horizon Buy, Promising Obesity Pipeline
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac