Nova Scotia Now Providing Coverage for Dexcom Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems

Nova Scotia becomes the latest province and territory to offer access to simple and easy-to-use diabetes management solutions, helping Canadians living with diabetes take control of their health

BURNABY, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (rtCGM) for people with diabetes, today announced that residents of Nova Scotia living with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes who use intensive insulin and meet eligibility criteria now have coverage for Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems.

Through the province’s Pharmacare programs and the new income-based Sensor-Based Glucose Monitoring Program, thousands of eligible Nova Scotia residents will now have access to funding for continuous glucose monitoring systems, helping to reduce the out-of-pocket costs for essential diabetes tools and making modern diabetes management solutions more accessible from coast-to-coast. See program details at https://beta.novascotia.ca/register-sensor-based-glucose-monitoring-program.

“We applaud the Government of Nova Scotia’s commitment to continuous glucose monitoring funding for residents living with diabetes. Access to advanced CGM systems will lessen the daily burden of diabetes management and allow those living with the condition to experience an improved quality of life,” said André Côté, Vice President and General Manager of Dexcom Canada. “We’re very proud to work closely with government and private payers across Canada to advocate for the quality-of-life benefits and better health outcomes that Dexcom’s real-time continuous glucose monitoring systems provide.”

Diabetes management requires daily glucose level monitoring, which can be a significant challenge for those who live with the chronic health condition. The new CGM programs in Nova Scotia mark an important milestone for Canadians living with diabetes, as they can now access public funding options for continuous glucose monitoring systems in every province and territory.

This news is the latest in a series of provincial announcements regarding coverage eligibility for Dexcom G6 and G7 CGM systems. New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Prince Edward Island have recently adapted their respective provincial coverage programs to include or expand coverage for continuous glucose monitors, specifically Dexcom G6 and G7.

With more than two decades of pioneering diabetes innovation, Dexcom offers continuous glucose monitoring options that are clinically proven to reduce A1C, improve time in range, and reduce hypoglycemic events1-6. The newest introduction to Canada – Dexcom G7 – is the most accurate CGM system available*,2 and provides reliable glucose numbers 24/7 so Canadians make confident diabetes management decisions. The G7 features the smallest Dexcom sensor ever that can be worn comfortably and discreetly and is suitable for people living with all types of diabetes ages two and older, including those who are pregnant.

To learn more about Dexcom G6 or Dexcom G7, or to inquire about additional coverage options, please visit dexcom.com or ask your healthcare provider.

About Dexcom, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California in the United States, and with operations in Canada, Dexcom has emerged as a leader in diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

* When compared with CGM systems commercially available in Canada as of October 2023.

