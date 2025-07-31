SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Seer to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference

July 31, 2025 | 
1 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), the pioneer and trusted partner for deep, unbiased proteomic insights, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA.

Seer’s management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, August 13th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the session will be available on the Investor section of Seer’s website at investor.seer.bio. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference.

About Seer
Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) sets the standard in deep, unbiased proteomics—delivering insights with a scale, speed, precision, and reproducibility previously unattainable. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite uniquely integrates proprietary engineered nanoparticles, streamlined automation instrumentation, optimized consumables, and advanced analytical software to solve challenges conventional methods have failed to overcome. Traditional proteomic technologies have struggled with inconsistent data, limited throughput, and prohibitive complexity, but Seer’s robust and scalable workflow consistently reveals biological insights that others cannot. Seer’s products are for research use only and are not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information about Seer’s differentiated approach and ongoing leadership in proteomics, visit www.seer.bio.

Media Contact:
Consort Partners
pr@seer.bio

Investor Inquiries:
Carrie Mendivil
investor@seer.bio


Events Northern California
