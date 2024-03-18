SUBSCRIBE
BioMidwest

Nortech Systems to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Hold a Conference Call on March 20, 2024

March 18, 2024 
Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS) will hold a live conference call and webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, to discuss the company’s fourth quarter financial results.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Nortech Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSYS), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products serving the medical, aerospace & defense and industrial markets, will hold a live conference call and webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, to discuss the company’s fourth quarter financial results. The call will be hosted by Jay Miller, Chief Executive Officer and Andrew LaFrence, Chief Financial Officer. To access the live audio conference call, US participants may call 888-506-0062 and international participants may call 973-528-0011. Participant Access Code: 823360. Participants may also access the call via webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2814/50217.

About Nortech Systems Incorporated

Nortech Systems is a leading provider of design and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components. Nortech primarily serves the medical, aerospace & defense, and industrial markets. Its design services span concept development to commercial design, and include medical device, software, electrical, mechanical, and biomedical engineering. Its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities are vertically integrated around wire/cable/interconnect assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies, as well as system-level assembly, integration, and final test. Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minn., Nortech currently has seven manufacturing locations and design centers across the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS. Nortech’s website is www.nortechsys.com.

Contacts

Andrew D. C. LaFrence
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance
alafrence@nortechsys.com
952-345-2243

