Kaiser Permanente Launches in Nevada in 2026

Joint venture with Renown Health will improve access,



expand affordable care options.

OAKLAND, Calif. and RENO, Nev., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente and Renown Health announced their agreement to jointly own and operate a health plan and outpatient care delivery system that will bring Kaiser Permanente to northern Nevada beginning in 2026.

This relationship brings together two nonprofit organizations with a shared purpose; to bring high-quality, value-based care to more people by improving access and expanding convenient and affordable care options in northern Nevada.

"Our mission calls us to bring high-quality, affordable health care and coverage to as many people and communities as we can. Our members, employers, physicians and community members have been asking us to provide our unique offering of value-based care in Nevada for some time," said Greg A. Adams, chair and chief executive officer of Kaiser Permanente. "Working with the leading health care provider in northern Nevada, we will now have the opportunity to care for more people, help more employers offer coverage to their employees, and in collaboration with Renown Health, improve the health of this growing community."

"We are pleased to introduce this relationship in Nevada, enhancing access to affordable care and coverage. By joining our health plan together with Kaiser Permanente, a respected national partner, we can expand access to affordable, high-quality insurance coverage for even more Nevadans," said Brian Erling, MD, MBA, president and CEO of Renown Health. "This collaboration strengthens our ability to keep care local, while bringing the scale, expertise and innovation of a national leader. Together, we are ensuring that individuals, families and employers across the state have more choices and better coverage. Together, we can improve the overall health of the communities we serve and create additional capacity to care for more people."

Nevada's vibrant and expanding economy is drawing in many new businesses and residents. Reno is the second-largest metropolitan market in Nevada and growing faster than the U.S. overall.

Under this new agreement, pending regulatory approval, Kaiser Permanente Nevada will offer health plan coverage to employers and the people of northern Nevada starting with open enrollment in 2026.

Kaiser Permanente Nevada creates a unique opportunity by pairing Hometown Health, the insurance arm of Renown Health, with Kaiser Permanente's value-based care model to deliver what local consumers have asked for; high-quality and affordable care and coverage, close to home. Kaiser Permanente Nevada plans to open a multispecialty ambulatory health system with convenient locations in central and northern Reno. Members and patients will access multispecialty care, diagnostic, pharmacy and ancillary services at these locations and at the existing Del Monte Senior Care Plus Clinic in Reno.

Renown Health is a leading health system in Nevada and has owned and operated Hometown Health since 1988. Renown Health is the region's largest, locally governed, not-for-profit academic health care network serving Nevada, Lake Tahoe, and northeast California. Renown Health will continue to operate as an independent nonprofit organization and health system and will continue to accept all current health insurance plans for patient care.

Through this agreement, Kaiser Permanente and Renown Health will enter into a joint venture. Kaiser Permanente will acquire a majority interest in Hometown Health. There are no immediate changes to Hometown Health/Senior Care Plus plans, networks or points of contact. The transaction is anticipated to close in early 2026 following required regulatory approvals.

About Renown Health

Renown Health is the largest, locally governed, not-for-profit integrated academic health care network serving Nevada, Lake Tahoe, and northeast California. With a diverse workforce of 8,000 employees, Renown has fostered a longstanding culture of excellence, determination, and innovation. The organization comprises a trauma center, two acute care hospitals, a children's hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, a medical group and urgent care network, and the locally owned not-for-profit insurance company, Hometown Health. For more information, visit renown.org.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve more than 12.6 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, go to about.kp.org .

