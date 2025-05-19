Power of Purple Nonprofit Launches Inaugural Design Event to Support Esophageal and Gastric Cancer Research

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CancerResearch--On June 4, 2025, the design world will gather at the Haworth Showroom on Park Avenue for an evening of creativity, community, and purpose. Power of Purple: A Design Event for a Purpose marks the official launch of a new nonprofit organization, Power of Purple, committed to raising awareness and funding research for esophageal and gastric cancers—two of the most aggressive and underfunded cancers today.

Founded by Victoria Landau of Sequoyah Office Interiors (SOI) (https://sequoyahofficeinteriors.com/), an affiliate of WB Wood (https://wbwood.com/)—a Best in Class Haworth (https://www.haworth.com/) dealer—Power of Purple was born from a deeply personal mission. “My sister is currently battling stage 4 esophageal cancer,” said Landau. “This nonprofit is my way of turning pain into purpose—to raise awareness, accelerate research, and bring hope to families facing these devastating diagnoses.”

The inaugural Power of Purple event will feature ten of the industry’s leading design firms, each reimagining the iconic JANUS et Cie Bell table as a one-of-a-kind work of art. These bespoke creations will be auctioned off during a cocktail reception, with proceeds benefiting the DeGregorio Family Foundation, a leader in funding research for upper GI cancers.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Haworth Showroom, 125 Park Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10017

Tickets: $150 (includes cocktails, networking, and auction access)

To attend or become a sponsor, visit: https://degregorio.org/power-of-purple/

Attendees will include professionals from real estate, architecture, design, construction, project management, and finance—all coming together in support of a shared cause. The event will offer opportunities to network, discover exceptional design, and make a tangible impact in the fight against esophageal and gastric cancers.

About Power of Purple

Power of Purple is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness of esophageal and gastric cancers through the power of design. By uniting the design and business communities, Power of Purple aims to drive support for underfunded cancer research, while honoring those affected and inspiring hope for the future.

For more on the Power of Purple, visit https://www.powerofpurple.org/.

About the DeGregorio Family Foundation

The DeGregorio Family Foundation funds innovative research aimed at curing stomach and esophageal cancers. Founded in memory of Michael DeGregorio, the Foundation has awarded over $8 million in research grants to scientists and clinicians around the world.

For more on the DeGregorio Family Foundation, visit https://degregorio.org/.

