NodThera Announces Appointment of Greg Chow as Chief Financial and Business Officer

Greg brings over 25 years of public and private company leadership experience

Philadelphia, PA, August 1, 2024 - NodThera, a leading clinical-stage biotech delivering a paradigm shift in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases through selective modulation of the NLRP3 inflammasome, today announces the appointment of Greg Chow as Chief Financial and Business Officer (CFBO), effective immediately.

Greg is an experienced executive with over 25 years of corporate finance, capital markets, investment banking, financial accounting, drug development operations, and business development experience. Over the course of his career, he has led major financing rounds for both public and private companies, as well as supported operations and administrative functions.

Greg joins NodThera from Freenome Holdings, where he served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and helped successfully execute the company’s recent $254 million Series F financing round. Prior to Freenome, Greg was CFO at Frontier Medicines, where he helped lead its Series B and C fundraising rounds and headed up Alliance Management for its global, multi-year collaboration with AbbVie. His leadership across Frontier’s business operations was instrumental in helping the company transition from a discovery-stage to clinical-stage organization. He gained significant public company experience as Executive Vice President and CFO at Aptose Biosciences (Nasdaq: APTO), overseeing the company’s dual listing on the Nasdaq and Toronto stock exchanges in addition to successfully raising over $225 million and attracting multiple new shareholders.

Prior to his time as an industry executive, Greg spent 14 years in investment banking as Managing Director and Director of Private Placements at Wedbush Securities and in senior roles at RBC Capital Markets and Wells Fargo Securities. Greg holds an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a BA in Business Economics, from the University of California, Santa Barbara. He is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) in the state of California.

Daniel Swisher, Chief Executive Officer of NodThera, said: “Greg’s financial experience and extensive track record of long-term value creation for both private and public biotechs will be invaluable as NodThera continues to execute its strategy and evolves into a mature, high-value, clinical-stage company. I look forward to working closely with him as part of our executive team. Greg will be a key strategic partner as we continue to unlock the broad potential and maximum value of our highly differentiated brain-penetrant NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. On behalf of the whole team, I would like to wish him a very warm welcome to NodThera.”

Greg Chow, Chief Financial and Business Officer of NodThera, added: “I am incredibly excited to join NodThera at such a pivotal time in its development. The potential to modulate inflammation for the treatment of chronic diseases presents a significant opportunity to impact patients’ lives in a meaningful way. I look forward to being immersed in one of the most exciting and rapidly evolving therapeutic categories in biotech today. With a highly accomplished team, positive progression of lead candidate NT-0796 and upcoming Phase II studies in obesity, cardiovascular and Parkinson’s disease, NodThera is well positioned in its current trajectory with some important inflection points on the near-term horizon. I am eager to bring my capital markets, operations, and business development experience to NodThera and look forward to partnering with Dan, the Board of Directors and the wider team.”

For more information about NodThera please contact:

NodThera

Tel: +44 (0) 1223 608130

Email: info@nodthera.com

ICR Consilium

Amber Fennell, David Daley, Sukaina Virji

Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5700

Email: nodthera@consilium-comms.com

About NodThera

NodThera is a leading clinical-stage biotech developing brain-penetrant NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors to treat chronic inflammatory diseases. Led by an experienced management team, NodThera is combining a deep understanding of NLRP3 inhibition, pharmaceutical neuroscience expertise and precision chemistry. Its two lead clinical candidates are oral, small molecule NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors, which have demonstrated differentiated, potentially best-in-class clinical profiles with significant anti-inflammatory effects and high brain penetration, offering distinct opportunities to treat multiple indications. The Company is backed by top-tier investors including 5AM Ventures, Blue Owl Capital, Epidarex Capital, F-Prime Capital, Novo Holdings, Sanofi Ventures and Sofinnova Partners. NodThera is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with additional operations in Cambridge, UK and Seattle, WA. Learn more at www.nodthera.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.